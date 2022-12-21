Read full article on original website
With QB Arch Manning, Texas Has Long-Term Option Entering SEC Play
Texas has its quarterback for SEC play in 2025.
Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country
Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
Texas Longhorns Finish Early Signing Period With Top-3 Class
The Longhorns had a historic signing day in many respects finishing just behind two juggernauts for a top-3 class.
Hirschi’s A’Marion Peterson signs NLI to USC – December 22, 2022
Hirschi high school running back A’Marion Peterson signed his National Letter of Intent, committing to play division one college football at USC.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Details Recruiting Impact Arch Manning Had on Texas
Arch Manning's pledge to the Texas Longhorns caused a colossal domino effect this past summer, as a slew of other recruits began to follow suit to Austin.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Signing day success for Texas
It was a big week for the Texas Longhorns, both for players currently competing and players potentially competing in the future. It started on the volleyball court where Jerritt Elliott ended the Longhorns’ 10-year championship drought, bringing home the NCAA title for the first time since the 2012 season. All-time great Logan Eggleston capped off her incredible college career not only with a national player of the year award but being named the tournament’s most outstanding player as she led Texas to a national championship in her final game in Burnt Orange.
Early National Signing Day 2022: Oregon, USC are Kings of California
The Trojans and Ducks both landed big time prospects from the Golden State
Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Texas vs Washington prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Valero Alamo Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl 5 Things To Know.
Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC
After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions
Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
Chris Beard arrest new details: Medic evaluated Longhorns coach before he was taken to jail
ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn't go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.
TechCrunch
Fatal police shooting of startup founder puts Austin’s diversity issues in the spotlight
For years, Austin has made headlines as an evolving tech hub where startups, large companies and investors alike have flocked to set up a presence. But as 2022 closes, the Texas capital is in the news for a very different, tragic reason — being home to the sudden death of a startup founder at the hands of a police officer.
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District hits the market for millions
It could soon be the end of an era for Rainey Street as some people know it.
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
