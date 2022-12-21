ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country

Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson

The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Signing day success for Texas

It was a big week for the Texas Longhorns, both for players currently competing and players potentially competing in the future. It started on the volleyball court where Jerritt Elliott ended the Longhorns’ 10-year championship drought, bringing home the NCAA title for the first time since the 2012 season. All-time great Logan Eggleston capped off her incredible college career not only with a national player of the year award but being named the tournament’s most outstanding player as she led Texas to a national championship in her final game in Burnt Orange.
Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Texas vs Washington prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Valero Alamo Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl 5 Things To Know.
Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC

After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions

Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
