ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

McClatchy High students robbed again, district increases security

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKP53_0jqIwUCI00

(KTXL) — For the second time this year, C.K. McClatchy High School students were robbed near the school’s campus on Monday, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

“Unfortunately, I am once again writing to share the disturbing news that two of our students were robbed in broad daylight near campus,” McClatchy Principal Andrea Egan wrote in email to FOX40.

Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire

Egan said that the robbery took place just a few minutes after students were dismissed from campus as they were making their way down Freeport Boulevard, near the student parking lot.

The students were left “rattled” but unharmed after robbers wearing hoods and medical masks approached the students and then escaped in a black Nissan Altima.

“Police reports have been filed, and school administration met with officers today to share facts we have since gathered, including some video we handed over to the police that may be helpful to their investigation,” Egan wrote.

California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

The campus already had increased security from the Sacramento Police Department, according to the district, but will once again increase security around the campus following Monday’s robberies.

During the week of Oct. 23 , McClatchy High School reported several incidents where men in ski masks attempted to rob students in the surrounding neighborhoods. In the two separate attempted robberies no students were hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 5

Stacie Crosby
3d ago

That’s just horrible. I’m so sorry to the students that had to experience something so frightening. I hope the people who did that are caught and punishment is served.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest

A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday.  Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.  Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death.    Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating city’s 54th homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the city’s 54th homicide of the year. Last year the city had 57 homicides. Homicide Investigation – 3800 Block of Haywood Street. On December 20, 2022 around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest man that allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside

(KTXL) — Officers from two Northern California law enforcement agencies detained a man that they accuse of having stolen a running vehicle that had children inside, Roseville Police announced Thursday. Police said that officers from the department, as well as detectives from Placer County’s Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Johnny Panyanouvong, 29, in the […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff leaving on a high note

Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers

(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy