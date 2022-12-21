ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts’ latest odd decision is another QB switch in Week 16

In the Indianapolis Colts’ latest installment in a year filled with odd decisions, the team will make a quarterback switch again, with veteran backup Nick Foles now getting the start in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano broke the news of what the Colts have planned for their matchup on Monday night, and for the rest of the season, when it comes to the QB position.

“The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season.”

– Dan Graziano

This will be the third signal-caller given the starting reins this season after former head coach Frank Reich benched Ryan earlier in the year for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger . The decision did not prove successful and it wasn’t long before Reich was fired after a five and half season run as head coach.

2022 has been filled with odd decisions by Indianapolis Colts organization

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAcHa_0jqIwTJZ00
Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Benching Matt Ryan twice is just two of several questionable decisions made by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Before the season even started, the organization shockingly traded QB Carson Wentz a season after giving up a conditional first-round selection to the Eagles for the former first-round pick. Luckily, that move has proven to be a savvy one. However, they then traded a third-round pick to the Falcons for Ryan in what has been a disastrous move for the team, despite it being resoundingly praised at the time.

  • Matt Ryan stats (2022): 3,057 passing yards, 14 TD, 13 INT, 43.6 QBR

The Colts then made the bold decision of firing their head coach mid-season and stunningly replacing him with former Colts player Jeff Saturday. A man with no head coaching experience who had been serving as an analyst for ESPN while also moonlighting as an advisor to the team. Saturday then reinstalled Ryan as the starter, only to now bench him again for the final weeks of the season.

According to FanSpo , the Indianapolis Colts have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, none are in the first round. They do have three in the third round.

