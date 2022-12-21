New NASCAR Cup Series team preparing for debut in early 2023

NASCAR has seen many new teams over the last few seasons, ranging from 23XI Racing to Trackhouse Racing. The sport has become more popular as owners are actively looking to become one of the 36 teams with a charter.

However, the charter market is around $30 million as the price is significantly elevated. No one wants to give up their piece of the puzzle and that is making it difficult for new organizations to enter the sport.

While this might be the case for most teams, one new organization, in particular, has laid out a plan as an open team to become a full-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series. This is scheduled to begin in 2023.

3F Racing ready for NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023 with a detailed plan

3F Racing is the new German-owned team by Dennis Hirtz that was reported to make its debut at the Charlotte ROVAL this past season. This did not take place and the future of the organization was uncertain.

However, new details have surfaced about the 3F Racing. According to Motorsport.com’s Andre Wiegold, Hirtz purchased his NASCAR license while the organization secured the No. 30 car moving forward.

As stated by Motorsport.com, 3F Racing is planning to skip the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series as the goal remains to be in the NASCAR Cup Series. This will make it difficult from a financial standpoint.

This is what Hirtz said about 3F Racing’s detailed plan for the Cup Series moving forward.

“We are planning five to ten entries and until 2025 we are pursuing the strategy of starting as a full-time team, then with just one driver. Before that, we will race part-time with several drivers.” Dennis Hirtz to Motorsport.com on 3F Racing’s future in NASCAR

It appears the organization will be part-time for the foreseeable future before any move toward full-time racing takes place. This is different than other teams, such as 23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing.

Life as an open team in the Cup Series has been brutal. There have been very few that have actually survived due to the charter system which makes the charters even more valuable.

As of now, 3F Racing has a plan in place to make a team with German roots work in NASCAR. It remains to be seen who will be the drivers but it will be a story to track in the coming months.

