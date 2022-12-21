ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown won’t face charges in domestic case

 3 days ago

Prosecutors in Florida dropped a domestic violence case against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

An arrest warrant on a battery charge in Tampa, Fla., was made public on Dec. 1 following a report Brown’s former fiancee made to police. She said he threw a shoe at her that struck her in the ponytail.

“The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head,” read a police report obtained by Fox 13 in Tampa. “The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

ESPN said online records show the case was dropped on Monday.

Brown, 34, played 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs released him on Jan. 6 after he left the field in a game against the New York Jets and threw part of his gear into the stands.

This is not the first accusation of misconduct against Brown. He pleaded no contest to assaulting the driver of a moving truck in 2020 and was sentenced to probation. In October, a court in Broward County, Fla., awarded $1.2 million in damages to the driver in a civil lawsuit.

The NFL suspended Brown for eight games in 2020 for a variety of violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy, which included the incident with the driver and a woman’s accusations of sexual misconduct.

A four-time All-Pro, Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020. In 146 career games, he made 928 catches for 12,291 yards and caught 83 touchdown passes. He also returned one kickoff and four punts for TDs.

–Field Level Media

