ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Intoxicating 2001 ‘Millennium Mambo’ Is a Must-See — Watch the Restoration Trailer

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iguwg_0jqIwBfj00

Taiwanese master of Ozu-esque dramas Hou Hsiao-hsien has not released a feature since 2015’s wuxia drama “The Assassin” made him an almost Oscar contender. In that film, Chinese superstar Shu Qi played a government-slaying assassin. In “ Millennium Mambo ,” Hou’s intimately constructed 2001 drama, she plays a dissatisfied nightclub hostess in a post-Y2K Taipei, tumbling through a series of relationships we now, more than two decades later, understand as “toxic.” “Millennium Mambo” has long been hard to find on home video, but Metrograph Pictures is re-releasing the film theatrically December 23, as well as online via the label’s Metrograph at Home selections. Check out the new trailer for “Millennium Mambo,” exclusively on IndieWire, below.

This clip, excerpted from early in the film, shows the kind of somnambulant atmosphere Hou conjures. Moments of wordless visual poetry — from this scene to how Hou shoots neon-glimmering club scenes or under-cranks in slow motion a shot of a woman leaning out a sunroof of a car barreling through a tunnel — are punctured by the bitter exchanges between Vicky (Shu Qi) and her boyfriends. There’s the DJ Hao-hao (Tuan Chun-hao) and the gangster Jack (Kao Jack), both of whom cause Vicky trouble. Hou shoots these scenes closely, almost excruciatingly so and out-of-focus, but isn’t shy to dole out some humor now and then — like when Vicky drags Hao-hao by the arm out of her bedroom and tells him to “get out right away!” after a drug bender.

“Millennium Mambo” has a sultriness not seen in most of Hou’s other films, from his Golden Lion winner “A City of Sadness” to “The Puppetmaster,” “Flowers of Shanghai,” and the beloved “Café Lumiere,” his most direct response to Ozu. With “Millennium,” Hou seems to be slipping on different clothes entirely, something closer to New Wave or documentary or Cassavetes in terms of rawness. Most of the film takes place at night, which, coupled with the electronic pop music coursing through the movie almost drone-like, gives the film a feeling of spiritual layover. Vicky drugs, drinks, and free-spirits her way through life, but it’s a lonely one.

See “Millennium Mambo” at Metrograph or via Metrograph at Home beginning December 23.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Stands by ‘Last Jedi’ Comedy Scenes: ‘Slightly Goofy Humor’ Is Part of ‘Star Wars’

Since “The Last Jedi” came out in 2017, director Rian Johnson has defended his acclaimed entry into the “Star Wars” franchise from fans who felt that it went against the tone of the universe. In a recent interview with GQ looking back at his career, the “Glass Onion” director addressed criticism of the film’s comedy scenes, which some saw as overly silly for the franchise. “For me, everything in the movie is ‘Star Wars,’ and everything in the movie I can trace back to deeply, in a deep way, what ‘Star Wars’ is for me,” Johnson told GQ. “Everyone has a...
IndieWire

James Cameron Shot ‘Avatar’ Sequels Back-to-Back So Teen Actors Wouldn’t Age Like ‘Stranger Things’ Kids

Although it was a 13-year wait for a follow-up to 2009’s “Avatar,” the gap between “The Way of Water” and its sequels are set to be much shorter, with the third film and part of the fourth being shot at the say time as the recent blockbuster. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron revealed why: so the child actors in the film will still look like children. In the film, there are several child and teen actors who play main characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) kids and other adolescents growing up on the planet of...
IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Projected as No. 1 Domestic 2022 Release, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Worldwide

With caveats for sure, but after five days of release (and seven in some countries), the trajectory for James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) is clearer. Mostly, now we know enough to guess its ranking among 2022 domestic releases. Unless a bigger-than-expected surge occurs, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) will take the 2022 domestic crown with $719 million amassed so far. But the Tom Cruise-starrer, which has a worldwide total of $1.489 billion, should be surpassed by “The Way of Water” when all grosses are in. It’s near-certain that the latter will top the $770 million foreign take for “Maverick,”...
IndieWire

13 Years Passed Between ‘Avatar’s Because James Cameron Had to ‘Future-Proof’ for the Next Four Sequels

When James Cameron directed “Avatar” in 2009 he innovated performance capture technology that would change filmmaking forever, but by the time he began writing the sequels in 2013 the demands of his story already surpassed what was possible on the original film. In an effort to economize time and money while also creating unity across what will potentially become four sequels, Cameron embarked on a years-long process in which writing, design, and research and development were all taking place at the same time and feeding into each other. “We started the screenwriting process officially in the summer of 2013,” Cameron told...
IndieWire

Edie Falco Filmed Her ‘Avatar 2’ Role 4 Years Ago and Thought Movie Already Came Out and Flopped

Edie Falco finds the long-awaited premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to be a puzzle. The “Sopranos” alum revealed that she filmed her cameo for the “Avatar” sequel four years ago and lost track of the film’s release, assuming it hit theaters already. “The second ‘Avatar,’ the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Falco said on “The View” panel. “And then I’ve been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned ‘Avatar,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.” Falco added, “And then somebody recently said,...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
ComicBook

Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers

The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
People

Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'

The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Deadline

Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81

Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
HAWAII STATE
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage: ‘Renfield’ Turns Dracula Into a ‘Warhol’-Esque Figure

For his next career transformation, Nicolas Cage is looking to become the Andy Warhol of the undead. Academy Award winner Cage teased upcoming dark comedy “Renfield” in a new cover story for Empire magazine. Cage stars as a modern day Dracula, whose servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) dreams of breaking free from his eternal tutelage under the undead bloodsucker. Renfield crosses paths with a traffic cop (Awkwafina) and mobsters, played by Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Chris McKay helms the Universal Pictures film, which is set to premiere April 14, 2023. “When I got a sense of where McKay wanted to go, I...
IndieWire

African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
Collider

'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake

What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy