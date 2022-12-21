ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

AMC Tried to Buy Cineworld Theatres, but Sounds Like It Won’t Happen Now

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqy7q_0jqIwAn000

AMC Entertainment, the largest movie-exhibitor chain in the U.S., nearly purchased Cineworld theaters out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The news was revealed December 21 in an 8-K filing with the SEC that surprised even some inner-circle AMC employees, IndieWire is told. The takeover doesn’t sound like it’s happening, a person with knowledge of the talks tells us — but anything remains possible.

Cineworld’s lenders and AMC held discussions “focused on the acquisition of certain strategic theatre assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe,” including Regal Cinemas, the 8-K reads. The purchase would have been partially financed through the issuance of AMC’s APEs and other debt financings. (Of course it would have been through APEs. More on those in a moment.)

A “definitive agreement” between AMC Entertainment and Cineworld’s lenders “has not been reached,” and “at this time negotiations are not continuing,” the filing read.

On Wednesday, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted, “Talks have halted with some Cineworld lenders for AMC to acquire some Regal/Cineworld theatres, with APEs being partial payment. We are disciplined to use our cash or stock ONLY when we are convinced that doing so is in the best interests of AMC shareholders.”

Two days earlier, Aron said the APEs — preferred equity share stocks — raised $162 million for the company and slashed $180 million of its debt obligations this year. It’s capital he’s already put to some use by announcing AMC acquired a closed ArcLight Theaters location in Boston.

“Even though the APE units and our common shares are economically equivalent, it is disappointing that the APE units have since inception consistently traded at a significant discount to the AMC common shares,” Aron said Monday. “While the trading prices of the two securities seem to reflect distinct market and trading dynamics, the APEs are serving precisely the purpose originally intended for them.”

At the time of publication, the APE shares were trading for just 70 cents apiece, down 89 percent from where they launched in August. Who wouldn’t want those? Learn more about the APE units —including why they are called that — here .

Regular shares in AMC have also had a rough go of it after the giant and temporary Reddit-fueled meme-stock bounce in mid-2021. AMC proper is down 83 percent this year, currently trading just north of $5 per share.

“We have an incredible team across Cineworld laser focused on evolving our business to thrive during the comeback of the cinema industry,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement accompanying his bankruptcy filing in September. “The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point.”

“This latest process is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our financial position and is in pursuit of a de-leveraging that will create a more resilient capital structure and effective business,” he continued at the time. “This will allow us to continue to execute our strategy to reimagine the most immersive cinema experiences for our guests through the latest and most cutting-edge screen formats and enhancements to our flagship theatres. Our goal remains to further accelerate our strategy so we can grow our position as the ‘Best Place to Watch a Movie.’”

The same day, Aron tweeted: “Cineworld/Regal just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its theatres in the U.S.and U.K. Fortunately, AMC is in a very, very different situation — because retail investors embraced us and let us raise boatloads of cash. Thank you to retail! You really did save AMC.”

And AMC really did not save Cineworld.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

James Cameron Shot ‘Avatar’ Sequels Back-to-Back So Teen Actors Wouldn’t Age Like ‘Stranger Things’ Kids

Although it was a 13-year wait for a follow-up to 2009’s “Avatar,” the gap between “The Way of Water” and its sequels are set to be much shorter, with the third film and part of the fourth being shot at the say time as the recent blockbuster. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron revealed why: so the child actors in the film will still look like children. In the film, there are several child and teen actors who play main characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) kids and other adolescents growing up on the planet of...
IndieWire

Movie Theater Stocks Plummet After Modest ‘Avatar 2’ Opening Weekend

IndieWire already told you that “Avatar: The Way of Water” alone is not the savior that the box office needed, but now Wall Street is taking notice. AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK) stocks both took steep dives on Monday, a strong suggestion that some market watchers expected more at the box office from the final blockbuster of 2022. Shares in AMC dropped 8.26 percent on Monday, when Cinemark sunk 10.30 percent (CNK has rallied back a few points in after-hours trading). IMAX closed the first trading day after the “Avatar 2” opening weekend down 5.76 percent. Disney, the studio behind...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
theplaylist.net

James Gray Calls Box Office-Obsessed Moviegoers Capitalist “Lemmings”: “Do You Own Stock In Comcast?”

While theaters are still recovering from the pandemic directly impacting attendance and box office outcomes, there are still really great movies struggling to find audiences outside of streaming and VOD options when they are released in theaters. Some smaller to mid-range pictures, mainly horror, have done better than expected in the shadow of the $100-200 million-dollar budgeted blockbusters that seemingly come out round-year now.
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Talked With Regal Parent Cineworld About Acquiring Theaters In U.S. And Europe, But “Negotiations Are Not Continuing”

AMC Entertainment said it held talks with lenders about potentially acquiring theaters from the portfolio of bankrupt rival Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas. In an SEC filing, the exhibitor said the negotiations were related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process unfolding with UK-based Cineworld. An unspecified number of theaters in the U.S. and Europe were discussed, though as of now the “negotiations are not continuing,” the filing said. The acquisition would have been funded in part by AMC issuing new “APE” shares (its recently introduced preferred class) along with debt financing provided by Cineworld lenders. “During the course of discussions, the company did...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending

When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
IndieWire

Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,’ but Still Has Regrets

Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we...
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

If you're after a more than solid sci-fi flick on Netflix, you're in luck. Newer gems like Synchronic are sitting in the vault alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. Then there are the newer flicks like Spiderhead to satisfy your sci-fi needs. Here are the best...
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
TechRadar

New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon

Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
New York Post

‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
GoldDerby

Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
IndieWire

Hollywood Doesn’t Have to Worry About A.I. Yet — but Filmmakers Should Embrace It (Column)

Artificial intelligence has been a buzzword for futurists as long as computers have existed, but 2022 was the year the public started to dread its advancement. With the chatbot ChatGPT released to the public and generating complex answers to millions of prompts in seconds, many people in the business of storytelling have been worried about new competition. Hollywood screenwriters don’t have to know how to save the cat if a computer can do it for them. This has been a year loaded with dramatic uncertainty for the industry, from the wild oscillations of the streaming market to the bombardment of doom-and-gloom...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy