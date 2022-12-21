Enchant Holiday Event at Fair Park canceled due to winter weather

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Enchant, the outdoor holiday lights experience at Fair Park, has been cancelled for Thursday, December 22nd due to dangerously low temperatures expected in North Texas.

The event covers 10 acres at Fair park and features an immersive walk-thru light maze, a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, ice skating, Santa visits, and live entertainment.

Those who have tickets for Thursday night can attend another night through January 1st and refunds will be given at www.enchantchristmas.com to those who cannot reschedule.

Organizers will make a decision about the Friday, December 23rd event soon.

