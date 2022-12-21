Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Sapulpa Christmas chute major success
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — With wreaths on the light poles, Broken Arrow's Rose District is sending out that holiday vibe. "We are out finishing up our Christmas shopping," said Dana Jones. Over at Arrows Flowers and Gifts, Patsy Terry has seen the downtown area undergo a massive transformation over...
KTUL
LIST: Restaurants open for dine-in on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Looking for a place to dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?. Tulsa has multiple options that will be open for business on Dec. 24 and 25 this year. Cracker Barrel - Open Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. Lowood - Open for Christmas Eve by...
KTUL
NSU education majors give gift of reading to Broken Arrow elementary students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University at Broken Arrow students wrapped up another successful semester of providing hands-on reading education to local elementary students. This has furthered the university's long-standing tradition as a reading skills resource to surrounding communities. NSU says this year's fall semester was especially impactful...
KTUL
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
KTUL
Green Country residents, animals battle deep freeze
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "We’ve done a lot of three and four-car pileups. One car starts sliding and the rest of them follow him," said tow truck operator Kenny Webster, whose 12-hour shift of call after call, felt like an eternity. "It’s been miserable." Downtown at 8th...
KTUL
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
KTUL
Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo closed due to weather, open Christmas Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is closed Friday due to the cold weather. It will reopen Saturday but close again Sunday for Christmas.
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma receives over 800 calls for roadside assistance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure or...
KTUL
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
KTUL
Tulsa Library reaches 1 million digital book checkouts in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library announced on Thursday that it has reached a record-breaking one million digital checkouts this year. This milestone illustrates the continual growth and importance of libraries lending ebooks, audiobooks, and other digital content as well as the library's success in serving all members of the community.
KTUL
Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KTUL
Bixby man arrested, accused of assaulting woman, trying to steal her Christmas presents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, stealing her Christmas presents, and assaulting her. Deputies say they responded to a disturbance at the victim's home after a third-party caller said two people were striking each other's cars with sticks and yelling.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
KTUL
Hazardous weather poses life-threatening health risks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — These extreme temperatures can really take a toll on your body. Not only is the cold front unpleasant, but according to EMSA, temperatures this low can be life-threatening. EMSA’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka tells NewsChannel 8 that layers are your best defense mechanism...
Comments / 0