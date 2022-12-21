TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO