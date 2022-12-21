In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Steven Holland (my Facebook friend) with his famous caramel corn. This looks delicious. Steve put the recipe on Facebook and I sent him a message asking if I could put this in my column. But, of course, I needed a picture of the caramel corn. Steve was busy getting ready to come to Wilmington from his home in Florida to be with his family for Christmas. But he stopped and made this wonderful caramel corn so we could not only have this recipe, but also see how delicious it looks. He sent me a picture saying use this one because I added pecans.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO