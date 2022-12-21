Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
City budget issues, land for hospital, missing girl found
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
County jobless rate drops
The unemployment rate in Highland County fell in November to 4.4 percent, a fall of 0.3 percent from the previous month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,600 workers, with 16,800...
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
Times Gazette
Things Betty Bishop couldn’t do
Betty Bishop was a woman that lived and worked in Highland County her entire life. Up until the last few years, until her retirement, if you didn’t know her you at least knew who she was. She was like Ron Burgundy, “she was kind of a big deal.”
Times Gazette
Merry Christmas!
Bode and Blair Reed tell Santa their Christmas wishes at Merchants National Bank during a Hillsboro Uptown Christmas event held earlier this month. The Times-Gazette wishes everyone and very merry and bright Christmas.
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
linknky.com
Walton woman found safe in Clermont County
In an update to a story reported yesterday, the Walton woman reported missing by Kenton County Police has been found safe in Clermont County. Sasha Thompson was reported missing on Dec. 20, and Kenton County Police Department requested the assistance of the public in locating her. The department alerted residents to her last known whereabouts in Walton and Amelia.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail reported a prowler. After investigation, a person was located and advised to stay away from the caller’s residence or face arrest. Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Times Gazette
Caramel corn recipe from Florida
In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Steven Holland (my Facebook friend) with his famous caramel corn. This looks delicious. Steve put the recipe on Facebook and I sent him a message asking if I could put this in my column. But, of course, I needed a picture of the caramel corn. Steve was busy getting ready to come to Wilmington from his home in Florida to be with his family for Christmas. But he stopped and made this wonderful caramel corn so we could not only have this recipe, but also see how delicious it looks. He sent me a picture saying use this one because I added pecans.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
Cincinnati animal shelter reduces adoption fees ahead of cold temperatures
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter is discounting adoption fees ahead of this week’s winter weather. As part of a promotion called “Ice Ice... Babies!” the shelter is discounting adoption fees to $25 for animals currently living in-shelter and over six months old. >>Bringing a...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
