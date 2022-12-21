ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Twin Cities commercial and residential snow removal companies brace for harsh winter conditions

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUmO3_0jqIvHvs00

Snow plow operators and snow removal companies are prepping for a few long days ahead as another winter storm barrels down on Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

Snow started to move into western Minnesota on Wednesday morning and up to ten inches of light, fluffy snow could fall in spots according to WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas .

Joe Mather, owner of Joe's Lawn and Snow in Richfield, said getting ready for a winter storm actually starts weeks in advance.

"There's a lot of work to get ready for snow," Mather said. "It sometimes takes two weeks to get ready. Whether it's switching things over, fixing and greasing things, or filling things up and all that stuff."

Mather, who's been in the commercial and residential snow removal industry for 35 years, oversees snow removal at 180 locations in the Twin Cities.

He along with the nine employees at Joe's Lawn and Snow will likely get started late Wednesday evening.

"I try to get my guys to do 6 to 8 hours of work," he said. "The big snow storm where we got 8.4 inches took about 9 hours to get done. Last week's storm took quite a lot longer because it was wet, it was heavy, and it didn't matter if you used a snow blower it pretty much had to be hand shoveled."

Mather updates his team of drivers about the weather throughout the day via text message. He works with a couple of private weather companies that provide weather services.

Vehicles are equipped with a number of tools including GPS, two-way radios, route sheets, and Mather's trying to update route sheets to tablets.

"Everybody arrives ahead of time, we have a quick meeting, and we have a prayer service to make sure everybody gets out there and gets back safe to their families."

Mather said on Wednesday morning that this upcoming storm looks to present a few challenges especially with the extreme cold and high winds.

"It makes it more difficult, it takes more time, and I tell everyone to take breaks to warm-up," he said. "Wind makes the job almost impossible. You're trying to snow blow and it's all just coming back in your face. It gets tough and it gets hard. It takes a real man or woman to do this job."

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore

Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota

Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week

Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Heavy snow affecting Minnesota ice and trail conditions

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the area has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. The DNR says in some areas,...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR warns those in Northern MN to check local conditions and use caution due to heavy snow impacts to state parks and trails

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 23, 2022. Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Winter safety driving tips if your car winds up in ditch

(FOX 9) - With our strong winter storm in its second day, MnDOT traffic cameras captured plenty of cars slipping and sliding all over the highways. But if you do have to leave your home and hit the road, what are you supposed to do to stay safe?. "It's dangerous....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans

(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy