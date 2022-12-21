Winter Storm Watch: Rapid switch from rain to snow, sharply falling temps expected for Jefferson & Lewis counties

Read full article on original website
Heavy snowfall & high winds through the weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s rainy and relatively warm this morning, but that’s expected to change rapidly later. Temperatures will drop rapidly through the afternoon, causing a flash freeze that could coat roads with ice. Rain will change to widespread snow at first, then to lake effect...
Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend
(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
Blizzard warning, travel advisory issued in Watertown area for snow, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory through at least the afternoon of Christmas Day because of high winds and heavy snow. “Whiteout conditions are expected,” the sheriff’s office said. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning...
Bitter cold Christmas Eve for Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Eve:. Thankfully, we have no arctic fronts, snow squalls,...
StormTracker 2 Alert Day today
4 PM HOURLY UPDATE: Snow is still falling and winds are picking up so although snow isn't as heavy as earlier, still expect tricky travel this evening. The bigger story for the next several hours are the temperatures. We have dropped into the 10s for most of us, and wind chills are starting to reach subzero temperatures!
Lewis County travel advisory
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was issued as a massive winter storm will result in plummeting temperatures Friday afternoon. This will cause a flash freeze and dangerous road conditions. A...
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson and Lewis Counties Friday afternoon through Monday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze Friday afternoon. From Friday night through most of the weekend, strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday. Localized blizzard conditions will be possible with gusts to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Wind and waves- a unique combination of elements that only a handful of communities in the North Country find themselves fighting as the fifty mile an hour winds created waves more than four feet high. The waves were angry Friday in Cape Vincent. “The...
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What was a winter storm watch yesterday has turned into a warning. But that starts Friday. For Thursday, we’ll have rain late in the day and highs will be around 40. Temperatures rise through the 40s overnight. It also becomes very windy overnight. High...
Be aware if you’re traveling: Huge potential for Christmas weekend storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judging by today’s weather, you’d never know a major storm may be on its way. Winter starts today and it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There’s a 30% chance of a few snow showers in the afternoon.
Blizzard warning for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas. We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon. Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph....
National Grid crews gather to deal with storm-related outages
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In anticipation of the approaching storm, National Grid has assembled extra workers to help deal with power outages through the weekend. High winds and heavy snowfall could cause trees and limbs to knock down power lines. National Grid says it has brought in crews from...
Jefferson County power outage map
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Salmon Run Mall closes ahead of blizzard conditions
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is closed to shoppers, according to a post on the Mall’s social media. Although it’s one of the busiest days for last-minute holiday shopping, the Mall confirmed that it is closed on December 23 due to inclement weather.
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow. The travel advisory will take effect on...
Early release order issued for Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued an early release order for all personnel. Due to pending severe winter weather, all military and civilian personnel on duty will be released from work at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Blizzard conditions are expected to...
Things are getting worse- Here’s our most recent look at the blizzard!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the winter storm has made it’s way into the North Country, we’ve been keeping you up to date on-air and online via Facebook Live. Here’s our most recent look outside.
