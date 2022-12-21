ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Winter Storm Watch: Rapid switch from rain to snow, sharply falling temps expected for Jefferson & Lewis counties

By Mariann Cabness
informnny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Heavy snowfall & high winds through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s rainy and relatively warm this morning, but that’s expected to change rapidly later. Temperatures will drop rapidly through the afternoon, causing a flash freeze that could coat roads with ice. Rain will change to widespread snow at first, then to lake effect...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend

(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Bitter cold Christmas Eve for Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Eve:. Thankfully, we have no arctic fronts, snow squalls,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

4 PM HOURLY UPDATE: Snow is still falling and winds are picking up so although snow isn't as heavy as earlier, still expect tricky travel this evening. The bigger story for the next several hours are the temperatures. We have dropped into the 10s for most of us, and wind chills are starting to reach subzero temperatures!
BOONVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County travel advisory

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was issued as a massive winter storm will result in plummeting temperatures Friday afternoon. This will cause a flash freeze and dangerous road conditions. A...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson and Lewis Counties Friday afternoon through Monday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze Friday afternoon. From Friday night through most of the weekend, strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday. Localized blizzard conditions will be possible with gusts to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What was a winter storm watch yesterday has turned into a warning. But that starts Friday. For Thursday, we’ll have rain late in the day and highs will be around 40. Temperatures rise through the 40s overnight. It also becomes very windy overnight. High...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Blizzard warning for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas. We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon. Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

National Grid crews gather to deal with storm-related outages

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In anticipation of the approaching storm, National Grid has assembled extra workers to help deal with power outages through the weekend. High winds and heavy snowfall could cause trees and limbs to knock down power lines. National Grid says it has brought in crews from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County power outage map

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...
localsyr.com

Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Salmon Run Mall closes ahead of blizzard conditions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is closed to shoppers, according to a post on the Mall’s social media. Although it’s one of the busiest days for last-minute holiday shopping, the Mall confirmed that it is closed on December 23 due to inclement weather.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow. The travel advisory will take effect on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Early release order issued for Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued an early release order for all personnel. Due to pending severe winter weather, all military and civilian personnel on duty will be released from work at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Blizzard conditions are expected to...
FORT DRUM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy