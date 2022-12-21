Winter Storm Watch: Rapid switch from rain to snow, sharply falling temps expected for Jefferson & Lewis counties

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze Friday afternoon. From Friday night through most of the weekend, strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday. Localized blizzard conditions will be possible with gusts to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO