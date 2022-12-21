Commercial Yard Waste Sites Available Statewide for Convenient Drop-off After the holidays, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to keep their real Christmas trees out of the state’s landfills by recycling them at any of the many yard waste recycling sites located throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO