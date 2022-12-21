Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
Implementation Of Delaware EARNS Off To A Historic Start
Delawareans continue to move closer to financial security in retirement thanks to ongoing development of the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings (EARNS) Program, designed to provide workers and employers access to low-cost retirement savings plans. Less than two months after being seated, members of the Delaware EARNS...
delaware.gov
DNREC Encourages Delawareans to Recycle Christmas Trees
Commercial Yard Waste Sites Available Statewide for Convenient Drop-off After the holidays, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to keep their real Christmas trees out of the state’s landfills by recycling them at any of the many yard waste recycling sites located throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.
