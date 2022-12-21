In the winter of 1827, the relatively new mission near the base of our hills was frozen. It was Christmas Eve morning at Mission San Francisco Solano, or so Reverend Father Fortuni thought. There was a crunch with each step he took, as the thin sheet of ice covering the grass broke, as he made his way between the Indian quarters and the mission. He had been in pain for weeks and was concerned that he had lost track of the days. His loss of time caused him great concern.

