kjzz.com
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
PCFD and other agencies respond to critically injured individual in Tollgate Canyon
SUMMIT COUNTY — Authorities received a medical call from Tollgate Canyon at around 7:45 a.m. this morning. Medics were able to provide care, and a critically injured patient was transferred […]
Man dies after collapsing on Deer Valley ski run
A 75-year-old man died while skiing at Deer Valley on Tuesday, according to the resort.
Weber County looking to crack down on short-term rentals
Weber County officials are looking to adopt a new ordinance to enforce restrictions and rules regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the area. It’s a subject that is a hot issue for residents in Ogden Valley.
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
‘You just feel kinda helpless’: Homes destroyed in fires across Utah
Six houses caught on fire in less than 24 hours across Utah Tuesday: one in Weber County, two in Salt Lake County and three in Provo.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man accused of using fake $100s at Salt Lake City, West Jordan grocery stores
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man accused of making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills at grocery stories in Salt Lake City and West Jordan has been arrested. Semaj Shorts, 21, was taken into custody Thursday for investigation of seven counts of forgery,...
Missing South Salt Lake teen located
South Salt Lake police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who is considered to be endangered.
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
kjzz.com
Stranger treks through waist-deep snow to save puppy trapped along I-80
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
KSLTV
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
kjzz.com
Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
Gephardt Daily
Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license. The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden,...
