Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge
Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next
After watching the Yankees name Aaron Judge captain, Derek Jeter spoke about his own future
theScore
Report: Giants showing some interest in Conforto
The San Francisco Giants are turning their attention to free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The report comes in the wake of Carlos Correa spurning the Giants to instead sign with the New York Mets, Conforto's former team. Correa's 13-year, $350-million deal fell...
Alex Rodriguez 'Seems to Be Happy' with New Girlfriend: 'Both Fitness Obsessed,' Says Source
"He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness," a source tells PEOPLE of Rodriguez, emphasizing that "it is a major part of his life" Alex Rodriguez has met his muscle-minded match. As a 14-time MLB All-Star, it's no surprise that Rodriguez makes health and wellness a top priority in his life — and thanks to his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, he's not alone in his fitness-focused endeavors. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a...
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Kraft gives viral Patriots fan VIP treatment at Gillette Stadium
The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft welcomed home a fan who went viral during their game last week. After the Patriots’ crushing 30-24 loss to the Raiders last week, a lone New England fan was berated by a Vegas fan for daring to cheer on the Patriots in her stadium. Jerry Edmond, the Patriots fan in question, flew to Las Vegas to see the game, his first NFL game ever. The entire time he was being jeered as he stood calmly and didn’t respond to the woman insulting him. The Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught wind of the incident and personally invited Edmond to Saturday’s game against the Bengals. They gifted him pregame passes and a personalized jersey. Edmond also got to watch New England’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals from Kraft’s private box. Kraft took the gesture further by meeting Edmonds in person and inviting him to watch the game from his personal suite. Kraft commended him for his behavior during their exchange, saying that he represents the Patriots. “What you did was so classy,” Kraft said. “You represent what our whole franchise is about.”
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson
This former scout has a bold take, explaining why the Jets should make Chris Streveler their quarterback over Zach Wilson
5 quarterbacks the Jets have to consider to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets will be shopping for a quarterback in the offseason. These five passers would be a considerable upgrade over Zach Wilson. There are few things more frustrating in the NFL than having a team ready to win that is being held back by bad quarterback play. The New York Jets are now stuck in no man’s land as Zach Wilson was benched for the second time this season during Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Belichick Moving On to 'Cincinnati'; Brady Stuck On 'Crazy' Patriots Loss to Raiders
While New England's coach refused to endorse current quarterback Mac Jones, his former star is still analyzing the Patriots' bizarre loss in Las Vegas.
Jets Coach Suspended For Violating NFL Gambling Policy
One of New York's coaches has been suspended for a minimum of one year for gambling
