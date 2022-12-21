Read full article on original website
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Arctic Blast: Watch People Throwing Boiling Water into Freezing Air
While the cloud of steam and ice looks awesome, it can lead to severe burns if the wind is blowing the wrong direction.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Popular Ski Resort Forced To Close Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures
A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area. Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
A local sports reporter was not shy on air about how miserable he was covering apocalyptic winter weather in the freezing early-morning hours
A compilation of the KWWL reporter Mark Woodley's crotchety blizzard coverage was going viral on Twitter Thursday amid winter weather in Iowa.
Massive US winter storm has left more than a dozen dead and millions without power. Here are 10 things to avoid doing when freezing temps hit.
From traveling to using gasoline to start your fireplace, here at 10 things you should avoid during the reported arctic blast.
Hundreds brave bitter cold for last-minute holiday shopping before Christmas Day
Christmas Day is only a few hours away, but some people are still shopping.
Snow to Unload in Nebraska, Michigan This Week; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Slippery Road Conditions
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of Nebraska, Michigan, and others in the United States could expect snow this week. However, the forecast warned that travel hazards could emerge. New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska residents should expect snow accumulation starting Friday. As many Americans are excited and preparing...
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
Arctic Freeze Starts, Met Office Warns That It Will Last for at Least a Week
After a major incident was declared with thousands of Brits unable to cook or heat their homes, the Met Office today issued a warning that a brutal blast of Arctic air could whip through the nation for at least a week. Large portions of Britain will experience snow showers and...
Powerful winter storm to bring freezing temperatures, snow to much of the U.S.
A powerful Arctic cold front was slated to bring blizzard conditions to several parts of the U.S. this week, lowering temperatures to dangerous levels, dumping heavy snowfall, causing potential power outages and creating a holiday travel nightmare for millions of Americans in the process. The storm will extend from the...
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
An Arctic blast is on its way and temperatures could plummet to -10C
Okay, so temperatures have officially dropped in the UK. Like, wearing-six-layers-in-bed kind of dropped. Thermals and that. We’re not loving it, but the one thing that’s meant to make it better is at least the hope of some snow (and a day off school or work perhaps). Well,...
Winter weather cancels thousands of flights: What does it mean for Alabama Christmas travel?
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million...
