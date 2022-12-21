Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Gephardt Daily
Park City, North Summit crews battle house fire in Coalville
COALVILLE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews were battling a house fire Friday afternoon in Coalville. Firefighters from the Park City and North Summit fire districts responded about 10:45 a.m. to a single-family home on Huff Creek Road “with smoke and flames showing,” according to post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man accused of using fake $100s at Salt Lake City, West Jordan grocery stores
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man accused of making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills at grocery stories in Salt Lake City and West Jordan has been arrested. Semaj Shorts, 21, was taken into custody Thursday for investigation of seven counts of forgery,...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
ABC 4
Man arrested in connection to Lehi cement truck crash killing deputy
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November. Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into...
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Missing South Salt Lake teen located
South Salt Lake police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who is considered to be endangered.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Gephardt Daily
US Marshals: Fugitive shot, killed after brandishing weapon at VFAST strike team in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed a fugitive it was trying to arrest in West Valley City Wednesday was shot and mortally wounded after he pulled a weapon on strike team members trying to take him into custody. At...
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD airing 2009 cold case murder, seeking clues
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are hoping to stir up a 2009 murder that remains unsolved, seeking the public’s help. Under the headline “Cold Case,” the West Valley City Police Department Friday posted on social media, “On September 12, 2009, Jose Venegas was shot and killed while getting into his vehicle at 3261 W 2920 S.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested in fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver was arrested Wednesday after police say he intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy on his way to work. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County...
Gephardt Daily
Skier, 75, collapses, dies at Deer Valley Ski Resort
PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skier at Deer Valley Ski Resort collapsed and died Tuesday morning, the resort has confirmed. At 10:45 a.m., “Deer Valley ski patrol responded to a 75-year-old male skier that collapsed on Homeward Bound ski run,” a Deer Valley statement says.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
