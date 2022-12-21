ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Park City, North Summit crews battle house fire in Coalville

COALVILLE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews were battling a house fire Friday afternoon in Coalville. Firefighters from the Park City and North Summit fire districts responded about 10:45 a.m. to a single-family home on Huff Creek Road “with smoke and flames showing,” according to post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page.
COALVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

WVCPD airing 2009 cold case murder, seeking clues

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are hoping to stir up a 2009 murder that remains unsolved, seeking the public’s help. Under the headline “Cold Case,” the West Valley City Police Department Friday posted on social media, “On September 12, 2009, Jose Venegas was shot and killed while getting into his vehicle at 3261 W 2920 S.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Skier, 75, collapses, dies at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skier at Deer Valley Ski Resort collapsed and died Tuesday morning, the resort has confirmed. At 10:45 a.m., “Deer Valley ski patrol responded to a 75-year-old male skier that collapsed on Homeward Bound ski run,” a Deer Valley statement says.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy