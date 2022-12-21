Southbound traffic rerouted Tuesday night after two-car accident near Alisos Canyon Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A two-car accident rerouted traffic on Highway 101 south a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One car appeared to have flipped over laying on top of its roof as SBC Fire and emergency responders arrived on scene. One person involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All traffic was blocked for a period of time rerouting southbound traffic to the shoulder of the road.

The cause, extent of injuries, and specific details of the accident remain unknown.

