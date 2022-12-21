Read full article on original website
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Jacksonville has turned himself in to police. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night in Jacksonville when he turned himself in to authorities. He was transported to the Cherokee County jail and booked without...
WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to Kailey Tilton. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman. One of the motorists, Wesley Marsh, describes what he saw.
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Longview restaurant. According to Longview Police, at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday, Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female...
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
Freedom Fellowship Church leaders talk starting over after destructive fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler church that was remodeled in 2020 now has to start over. Freedom Fellowship Church caught fire Monday morning. The fire was ruled unintentional and believed by investigators to have started where several appliances were plugged into a single power strip, according to the Tyler Fire Department.
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Christian said the...
Lady Patriots basketball team finds success through aggression
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 9-2, the Lady Patriots are in the midst of a four-game road trip, getting two hard-fought wins on the road in New Mexico. They continue their traveling game against Oklahoma Christian next Friday. This is a team that’s getting stronger by emphasizing more aggressive play.
Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football
TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey has been chosen as the recipient for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the year. He is the first junior to receive the award since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award when he played for Allen High School.
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to Kailey Tilton.
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for Doctor of Medicine program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the University of Texas at Tyler:. Last week, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received approval for their Doctor of Medicine program from SACSCOC. Earlier this year, the School received Preliminary Accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the School has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Tyler Fire Chief sends customized ‘Ben Franklin’ style fire helmet to Polish counterpart
Tyler Fire Chief sends customized 'Ben Franklin' style fire helmet to Polish counterpart
Tyler church fire unintentional, fire marshal says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler fire marshal has released the results of the investigation into a church fire that happened earlier this week. The fire broke out Monday morning at Freedom Fellowship Church, at 2915 SSE Loop 323. Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.
Therapets visit Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to comfort travelers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Travelers coming and going from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport got a surprise from some four-legged furry friends. With it being a busy travel day, Therapet dogs and their owners greeted people this morning in an effort to reduce holiday travel stress. Those coming through the airport...
RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler
RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler
SWEPCO estimates Longview power will be restored by 8 p.m.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power, the company said in an annoucement. Outages...
