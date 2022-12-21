Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge captaincy: 'Everything about him screams 'leader''

Derek Jeter, when asked about Aaron Judge’s potential Yankees captaincy back in August, deferred to Judge’s teammates to answer that question, as Jeter noted he didn’t know Judge very well at the time.

He knows Judge better now, and says Judge is a more than worthy successor to Jeter’s captaincy, a move that became official on Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron a little bit better over the last few months, and everything about him just screams out ‘leader,’” Jeter said.

“I think he’s right where he belongs.”

Jeter, in attendance at Judge’s press conference Wednesday, said joining the event was a no-brainer after he was asked by Hal Steinbrenner, who had offered Judge the position of captain on the same phone call that secured Judge’s return on a nine-year deal.

“I said yes without hesitation,” Jeter said. “Because it's a special day in Yankee history.”

So, what advice does Jeter have for Judge after being a Yankee captain himself for 12 years?

“You don’t have to change who you are or how you go about your business,” Jeter said. “I think the reason why he was named captain is because of how he’s handled himself.

“People look to you a little bit more, whether it's young players coming through the organization, free agents that come over here. Everyone tends to look in your direction. So I think he’ll continue to handle himself the way he has.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)