Matt LaFleur responds to Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's theory about disconnect between Aaron Rodgers, Packers receivers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Seahawks game playing out.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
You’ll Never Guess What Celebrity Was At Green Bay Packers Game
Many celebrities are big-time sports fans with several being diehard Green Bay Packers fans. Brian Baumgartner - Actor (Kevin Malone on The Office) Harry Styles - Singer (One Direction) Ellen DeGeneres - Talk Show Host. Anthony Davis - NBA Star. Jodie Foster - Actress. Lil Wayne - Rapper. Justin Timberlake...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers exchange words about each other before Christmas Day battle
The Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time ever. The pair spearhead their respective teams, who remain in their own fights to make the playoffs in just a few weeks’ time. Speaking to...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Decision
On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski made waves around the NFL world when he tweeted "I'm bored." For many, this was a sign that Gronk could be gearing up for a return to the NFL gridiron. But as it turns out, this message was for something entirely different. The tweet was a...
NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 16.
The Folks Picking the Giants over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Week 16. The Giants toppled the Washington Commanders in Week 15, 20-12, granting New York a rather favorable path to the playoffs. The Vikings stunningly erased a 33-point lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.
Franco Harris, famous for the "Immaculate Reception," said he remembered "nothing" about the historic play
Franco Harris, the Steelers running back famous for his "Immaculate Reception" 50 years ago, told CBS News before his death he didn't remember anything about the historic play, which was one of the most iconic in the NFL's 102-year history. In one of his final TV interviews before he died...
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Seahawks weather updates: Frigid temperatures in Kansas City forecast for NFL Week 16 Saturday game
It's going to get frigid at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Chiefs-Seahawks Week 16 game on Saturday. Kansas City locked up their seventh-consecutive AFC West division title in Week 15. It guarantees them a top-four seed for the playoffs, however, they are currently tied with the Bills for the top spot in the AFC. With Buffalo owning the tiebreaker, Kansas City needs to finish with a better record to earn the bye.
Comments / 3