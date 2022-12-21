ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty of murder in connection with April shooting in Denver

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — A jury found a 41-year-old man guilty of murder in connection with a mid-April shooting in Denver.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Friday before determining that Arturo Villalobos, 41, was guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old James Nixon in April , according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The murder happened before 6 p.m. on April 14. Nixon, injured by a gunshot to the stomach, walked into the Federico Peña Southwest Family Health Center Urgent Care on Federal Boulevard. He was transported to Denver Health for his injuries, according to the district attorney's office. Nixon died two days later.

On April 17, the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Denver detectives learned from a witness that the two men had argued and then the witness heard a gunshot. The witness was the person who drove Nixon to the hospital. That person fully cooperated during the investigation, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators located a spent cartridge casing in the front yard of the home, where the shooting happened, according to an arrest warrant. They also found Ring video from the home's front door that showed Villalobos exiting the front of the home with a firearm in his hand.

Villalobos was arrested on April 16 with the help of the Commerce City Police Department.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 16.

Denver7 News KMGH

