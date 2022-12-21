ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana

By Christa Swanson
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.

According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the suspects took her wallet from her purse. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.

Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather

By that time, police say the suspects had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two other local stores.

If you know who these two people are, contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or leave an anonymous tip with Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. You can also reach Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips app.

TTPD searching for two suspects suspected of stealing thousands from elderly woman (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police encourage the public to keep a close eye on their belongings while shopping this Christmas. It only takes a moment to snatch a wallet from a purse or shopping cart and walk away with it. Officials suggest only carrying the cash or cards you need and keeping them secured to your body.

Comments / 29

Think Speak
3d ago

It states they took her purse from her wallet 🤔🤷‍♀️Is this a new trend that I slept through? I wish they would proofread before they publish🤦‍♀️

Reply(4)
9
Hank2
3d ago

I have a small crossbody bag that I use at Christmas. The bag is close to my body and the zipper is next to my body. Not only dies it protect my money and phone it leaves both hands free to shop.

Reply(5)
7
Kim Meyers Breaux
3d ago

Horrible. Hope they are found and prosecuted. How dare they take the purse from the wallet. The editors obviously need help

Reply(4)
6
