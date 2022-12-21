ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

By Shannon Heckt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spywK_0jqIsol600

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change.

‘I feel violated’: Victims of wire-transfer fraud reveal how they lost thousands to scammers

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One way, he believes, is to do away with the income tax.

“I think you really have to have a real conversation with the legislators, with the public, if you want to do better, if you want Louisiana to change we have to change it,” Rep. Nelson said. “There are good and bad things that come from that.”

Louisiana’s income tax brought in $4.4 billion in FY22, while the corporate income tax brought in about $672-million. The state is ranked 16th-lowest for income tax collections in terms of state and local government revenues as a percentage of personal income. Without it, Louisiana would be the second lowest.

There has been talk in years past of doing away with the income tax, but it hasn’t come to fruition. Economists also are cautious for the coming fiscal years as how much the economy will slow down is unsure. Lawmakers also will have to find how to fill an $800-million gap in the budget in 2025, when the half cent sales tax rolls off and part of the vehicle tax is moved to a construction sub fund. The governor said he does not expect legislators to fill that gap in the 2023 session, but Nelson is hopeful his plan could set the state on a new path.

“What’s the second part of that? How are you going to replace the revenue?” said Gov. John Bel Edwards at his end-of-year news conference when asked about getting rid of the state income tax.

Nelson’s idea would broaden property taxes, alter the homestead exemption, revisit tax credits and exemptions, and make changes in the state sales taxes. Louisiana has the 46th-lowest property taxes in the country, which Nelson said is what sets Louisiana apart from the states in the region.

“My concept is really you’re going to package those changes with eliminating income tax and some of these other non-competitive taxes,” Nelson said. “When you put that together it’s something where people will win. It’s not ‘hey trust me when we get rid of these tax breaks that I am going to be looking for you after that.’”

Nelson has been leading a study group at the capitol for months to learn about the state’s tax structure. He said most lawmakers are open to changes, but the difficulty is settling how to fill the financial gaps. He plans to file legislation on this issue in the new year.

Nelson said he still plans to run for governor in 2023 and will have more information about his campaign in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Cost of living adjustments mean benefit cuts for many Louisiana SNAP recipients

(The Center Square) — More than a third of Louisiana households in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program will face benefit cuts next year as a result of cost of living adjustments to federal programs. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services recently announced 145,330 SNAP households, or about 34% of Louisianans receiving the food stamps, will face an average reduction of approximately $47.15 in monthly benefits beginning in January. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
YAHOO!

Louisiana conservatives consider ban on liberal business agendas

A panel led by two conservative Louisiana legislators is working to understand and eventually end the use of progressive corporate principles known as ESG that often support sustainable energy and socially responsible ways to do business. The acronym — which stands for environmental, social and corporate governance — is used...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"

Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

League of Women Voters launch “The Alabama Channel” to archive legislative hearings next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — When Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery in March, Alabamians will have more online access to legislative proceedings than ever before thanks to a project by the Alabama League of Women Voters. The League launched “The Alabama Channel,” a website to record and archive committee hearings that the state livestreams but does […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy