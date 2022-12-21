ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical

Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary

BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger

The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m told the Giants... The post Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Mets' Danny Mendick: Gets one-year deal with Mets

Mendick (knee) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Mendick was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by the White Sox last month but has managed to land a big-league deal with the Mets. The 29-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in June and it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment

Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD

