Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary
BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger
The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m told the Giants... The post Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next
After watching the Yankees name Aaron Judge captain, Derek Jeter spoke about his own future
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers face public scrutiny with any upcoming decision.
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risky hire that they’re now loving
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Giants could turn to Michael Conforto after Carlos Correa disaster; A's add another veteran arm
With just a few days to go until the holiday season kicks off, Major League Baseball is still seeing teams make notable transactions. Wednesday alone, for instance, had the Mets stealing Carlos Correa from the Giants. What else did the day bring? Below you'll find our gathering of all the notable news and notes.
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Mets' Danny Mendick: Gets one-year deal with Mets
Mendick (knee) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Mendick was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by the White Sox last month but has managed to land a big-league deal with the Mets. The 29-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in June and it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
MLB
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment
Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
