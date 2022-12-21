Read full article on original website
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
Strategic Framework Aids Kohl's (KSS), Rising Inflation Ails
Strength in omni-channel capabilities and strategic efforts are favoring Kohl’s Corporation KSS. The leading omni-channel retailer’s focus on prudent partnerships is yielding. However, the company is battling rising inflationary pressure, which marred its third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Efforts on Track. Kohl’s is benefiting...
As Rate Hike Fears Deepen, Here're 5 Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023
A couple of fresh economic reports raised worries about the Federal Reserve’s continued monetary tightening measures. Despite rampant inflation, the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, more than an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The growth in the economy’s output in goods and...
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is...
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
Here's Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) Outpaced Its Industry in a Year
Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR is an attractive bet for the long term, owing to its strong fundamentals, robust product demand, efforts to evolve assortments to drive the consumables category at Dollar Tree and initiatives to improve the value proposition at Family Dollar. Dollar Tree’s Key Real Estate Initiatives like expansions of H2, Dollar Tree Plus! and Combo Stores are on track and position it for growth in the long term.
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
Could Real Estate Sales Save Six Flags Stock?
The year is almost over, and investors will finally see the end of one of the most challenging bear markets in recent memory. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX), down 48% year to date, won't emerge unscathed. Shareholders are worried about the company's massive debt load and constrained liquidity. But some think a real estate spinoff could put these problems in the rearview mirror.
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio
AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition, though, remains a concern. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 27.4% against the industry’s decline of 12.3% so far this year. The S&P...
Interesting ROKU Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ROKU options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Deere (DE) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Deere (DE). Shares have lost about 0.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Deere due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 3 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
