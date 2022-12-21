Sunbury, Pa. — PennDOT advised the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, is closed to pedestrians at this time due to icy conditions. Signs are in place and the sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed. Winter weather and the potential for high winds, snow squalls, and freezing conditions are in the forecast for northcentral Pa. now through the holiday weekend. Before heading out, check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

