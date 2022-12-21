ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
WOLF

Residents across Pennsylvania face weather related power outages

Luzerne County — Thousands of residents in the Commonwealth were and are still without power today due to weather related issues. Jane George from PPL said the flash freeze earlier this evening and the strong weather conditions did not help but they were prepared for the outages. “We work...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County

Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wintry weather hits Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dashcam video shows snowy roads along Interstate 81 heading into West Hazleton on Friday. "I think it's the worst time this could be happening. It's one of those things that you dread for the season," said Waidi Ifafore from Washington, D.C. Along our travels, Newswatch...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Interstate 80 WB cosed at Limestoneville in Northumberland County

Northumberland County, Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville Exit) and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer. A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in travel. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sunbury: Veterans Memorial Bridge closed to pedestrians due to icy conditions

Sunbury, Pa. — PennDOT advised the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, is closed to pedestrians at this time due to icy conditions. Signs are in place and the sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed. Winter weather and the potential for high winds, snow squalls, and freezing conditions are in the forecast for northcentral Pa. now through the holiday weekend. Before heading out, check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fatal fire in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO. (WOLF) — A fire turned deadly at a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County Friday. Multiple fire crews were called to the scene before noon in the 2600 block of Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township, near Dewart. As you can see from our video, the home was destroyed by flames.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses, apartments damaged by fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen residents are displaced, and two businesses are closed for the foreseeable future after a structure fire here in downtown Shamokin. Members of the Shamokin fire Bureau worked this scene for almost 4 hours Wednesday on East Independence Street. The fire broke out around 4 p.m.
SHAMOKIN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Truck driver cited for crash on Interstate 80 in Thursday snow storm

Turbot Township, Pa. — An Indiana truck driver was cited for traveling too fast in the snowy conditions Thursday on Interstate 80 and crashing into emergency response vehicles. State police at Milton say Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, Indiana, drove over road flares in the right lane near mile marker 213 in Turbot Township as he attempted to merge into the left lane at the last minute. The right lane...
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-83SB in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say the crash has been cleared and the roadway is reopen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to emergency officials, a multi-vehicle crash has closed one lane of I-83 Southbound in Dauphin Countyat Exit 43-Second Street. So far, there is no word on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

And the winner is: Leo’s

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy