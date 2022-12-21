Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati’s most iconic skyscraper, the Carew Tower, will be converted to residential use after an extensive redevelopment project. The Ohio Department of Development has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for the building’s remediation. The grant award’s project...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022
From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
WKRC
Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati Parks, Great Parks of Hamilton County joining forces to create biochar to reduce carbon emissions
CINCINNATI — Leaders in the greater Cincinnati region hope a cutting-edge approach to reducing carbon emissions will help them make major progress in efforts to battle climate change as early as next year. What You Need To Know. Cincinnati Parks and Great Parks of Hamilton County have unveiled a...
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
WLWT 5
Apartment complex dealt list of code violations and fines as residents demand action
CINCINNATI — Dozens of tenants of the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex gathered for a second time this month Monday evening. The meeting, held at the Hartwell Recreation Center close to the complex, was standing room only. In attendance were tenants and city council members, as well as other city leaders, attorneys and community organizers.
wosu.org
Cincinnati Council urges DeWine to veto law they say jeopardizes affordable housing projects
Cincinnati City Council is urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto a state law change they say will prevent affordable housing developments. Without a veto, at least two local projects will lose funding. The changes are part of a lengthy set of amendments to House Bill 45, which passed overnight on...
WKRC
Kroger's Chef Aaron shares some festive recipes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Food is at the center of a lot of Christmas memories. Chef Aaron from Kroger stopped by the Local 12 studio Thursday to share some festive recipes.
WKRC
Local nonprofit opens as warming center despite city pushing back shelter's opening
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky nonprofit has faced countless obstacles trying to open its homeless shelter. Now with nasty weather on the way, the people who run Corine's House are doing what they must do to save lives. Dry Ridge administration has pushed back the opening of Corine's...
WKRC
CVG airlines, airport officials prepare as travelers scramble ahead of storm
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – Christina Moore flew to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Florida Wednesday morning to meet her cousin April Howard to fly back to Florida with her for Christmas. Given the scene she encountered in on her way out in Orlando, she feels lucky to have...
WKRC
Local bakery continues to serve through the bitter cold
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Customers of at least one local bakery have sweet treats to eat as we wait for this cold weather to pass. The North College Hill Bakery opened Friday morning at 6 to fill all its orders. It has been a busy few days for...
linknky.com
Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring
The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
WKRC
These popular Tri-State attractions are closed due to the weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Extreme winter weather hit the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning. That's caused several popular attractions to close down over the weekend due to hazardous conditions:. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec....
WLWT 5
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted. One of the vehicles is disabled. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
