WKRC

Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati’s most iconic skyscraper, the Carew Tower, will be converted to residential use after an extensive redevelopment project. The Ohio Department of Development has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for the building’s remediation. The grant award’s project...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022

From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring

The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
COLD SPRING, KY
WKRC

These popular Tri-State attractions are closed due to the weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Extreme winter weather hit the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning. That's caused several popular attractions to close down over the weekend due to hazardous conditions:. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili

MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted. One of the vehicles is disabled. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH

