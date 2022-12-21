Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury boosts residential exemption
Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees
In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Liquor law change endorsed by Tisbury select board
During a brief public hearing on Wednesday, the Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to support a legislative change that allows alcohol to be served in Vineyard Haven restaurants without customers having to purchase food. The change was supported by voters at town meeting, by the state legislature, and in a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS committee approves FY24 budget
After a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to approve the amended proposed fiscal year 2024 budget of $25.1 million. Committee member Skipper Manter, who took issue with the use of excess and deficiencies (E and D) funds, was the sole dissenting vote.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Energy Costs Are About To Spike
CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
Almost 74,000 without power Friday morning from high winds, heavy rain
Trees, branches and other debris took down power lines across Massachusetts on Friday morning, leaving almost 74,000 electricity customers without power as of 9:15 a.m. according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA stated on Twitter Friday morning, “As of 9:15am, ~74,000 Eversource & National Grid customers are experiencing...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Gov.-elect Healey says she won’t claim exemption to public records laws
Healey also committed to supporting legislation that would cut back at exemptions claimed by the Legislature and Supreme Judicial Court. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey may become the first governor in over two decades to open the executive branch up to public records requests, marking a huge step towards increased transparency in the state government.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
capeandislands.org
Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high
The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies. Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused. On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval...
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
commonwealthmagazine.org
No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone
LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
MassLive.com
Gov.-elect Maura Healey reaffirms pledge to deliver progressive tax reform
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her pledge to pursue progressive tax reform as she takes office in just over two weeks, citing the need to bolster Massachusetts’ competitive edge. Healey, in an interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, outlined her vision to lower taxes for seniors and...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
