Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury boosts residential exemption

Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees

In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Liquor law change endorsed by Tisbury select board

During a brief public hearing on Wednesday, the Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to support a legislative change that allows alcohol to be served in Vineyard Haven restaurants without customers having to purchase food. The change was supported by voters at town meeting, by the state legislature, and in a...
Martha's Vineyard Times

O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable

A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS committee approves FY24 budget

After a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to approve the amended proposed fiscal year 2024 budget of $25.1 million. Committee member Skipper Manter, who took issue with the use of excess and deficiencies (E and D) funds, was the sole dissenting vote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Energy Costs Are About To Spike

CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone

LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

