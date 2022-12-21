ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Select Board chair Harrington dies at 86

Mary E. Harrington, whose 35 years of volunteer service in Hopkinton included a stint as chair of the Select Board, died Friday at the age of 86. Her death was announced by Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, which indicated she died at Milford Regional Medical Center. According to a biography for...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Marathon Way needs cleanup, lights

At night the traffic pattern on Marathon Way, which includes the Doughboy triangle, is confusing and dangerous. The Doughboy triangle is not lighted, and the construction materials still remain in the area along with portable toilets in the roadway. We were told by the MassDOT supervisor that all materials would be moved to the DPW site on Cedar Street for the winter. Why are they still there? Two years of this mess in our Historic District is unacceptable. Who is standing up for the Historic District and all that it represents for our downtown? If this area will be cleaned up for the Boston Marathon, why wait all winter?
HOPKINTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
WORCESTER, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Teachers union questions superintendent’s special education presentation

[Editor’s note: The following is an open letter from the Hopkinton Teachers Association to the Hopkinton School Committee.]. At the December 15th School Committee meeting, you heard from Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh as she cited concerns in an attempt to justify three additional administrative director-level positions. This letter is a...
HOPKINTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers

PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
BROOKLINE, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA

