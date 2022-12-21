At night the traffic pattern on Marathon Way, which includes the Doughboy triangle, is confusing and dangerous. The Doughboy triangle is not lighted, and the construction materials still remain in the area along with portable toilets in the roadway. We were told by the MassDOT supervisor that all materials would be moved to the DPW site on Cedar Street for the winter. Why are they still there? Two years of this mess in our Historic District is unacceptable. Who is standing up for the Historic District and all that it represents for our downtown? If this area will be cleaned up for the Boston Marathon, why wait all winter?

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO