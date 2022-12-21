Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Stillwater man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving a car stolen out of Colonie. Zachary Barry, 33, faces multiple charges.

On December 21, around 7:30 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle reported stolen out of Colonie, that was driving North on U.S. route 9 into Halfmoon. Deputies in the area located the car on Route 9 shortly after the call, and pulled the driver over in the area of Route 9 and New York State Route 146. Police conducted an investigation, and arrested Zachary Barry.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Barry was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance, pending further action on the matter.

