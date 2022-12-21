'Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph on turning Christmas classics 'inside out' on new album

Abbott Elementary ’s Sheryl Lee Ralph is taking the people to church and then to the club with her new holiday LP! Dropping into V-103 Atlanta’s The Big Tigger Morning Show , the actress and singer talked about her new project, Sleigh , Abbott Elementary , and the work she continues to do in the community.

The 15-track project filled with classics like “Silent Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “O Holy Night,” are sure to have you ready to rejoice.

Sheryl explained wanting to turn holiday classics “inside out,” and she did just that. Her spin on "Jingle Bells, titled ' Sleigh, ' is sure to have you bobbing your head along with her vocals. Let it be known that after this project, “drummer boy will never be the same,” she says.

With its return to ABC on January 3, the world can also look forward to enjoying Abbott Elementary and its comedic and quirky play on the life of educators. Ralph shared the most amazing part about playing a role in Abbott Elementary is its global appeal; to be able to advocate for educators and schools on a global level.

“We would be thankful if it was just the United States but we’ve given a global platform now to shine a light on a craft that is called teaching,” says Ralph.

Sheryl won her first-ever Emmy award this year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary .

The OG Dreamgirl doesn’t shy away from service and helping her community. She shared with the morning show that she and her D.I.V.A. Foundation are still active in the fight against HIV/AIDS. As she has lost many friends to this disease she urges that this is “a black woman's disease” and she “will never give up on us and our health.”

Finally, in a trying game of 'One's Gotta Go,' with her choices being Abbott Elementary , Moesha , and Sister Act 2 , she quickly refuted the choices and responded with “I won’t, there's nothing on that list that's got to go!”

Listen to the full interview with Sheryl Lee Ralph above, and stay tuned for even more conversations with your favorite stars and artists right here on Audacy.

