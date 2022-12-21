ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 21

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1. “The winning photo of the Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest will be featured on the cover of the guide that is requested worldwide. Additionally, it will be showcased in future marketing efforts with the photographer’s spotlight placed in the official travel guide. The runners-up will have their photos published in the guide,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “We can’t wait to see all of the amazing photos of our county.”
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center

TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 20

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Register News

Bordentown City’s Carslake Community Center is one of four senior nutrition sites in Burlington County

Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Dec. 14 to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center, according to a press release through Burlington County.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Dec. 21

Tinton Falls Borough Council members have authorized a decrease in the contract for improvements at one of the borough’s parks. During a meeting on Dec. 6, council members passed a resolution which authorizes a $19,372 decrease in the contract with Precise Construction Inc. for the Sycamore Park improvement project. The initial contract for the park improvements totaled $1.149 million. After two change orders, the contract now totals $1.15 million.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
centraljersey.com

Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road

JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
JACKSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

