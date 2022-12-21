Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Charming Small Town In New York Where You Can Still Experience An Old-Fashioned ChristmasLIFE_HACKSLake Placid, NY
Related
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 21
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1. “The winning photo of the Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest will be featured on the cover of the guide that is requested worldwide. Additionally, it will be showcased in future marketing efforts with the photographer’s spotlight placed in the official travel guide. The runners-up will have their photos published in the guide,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “We can’t wait to see all of the amazing photos of our county.”
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 20
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Bordentown City’s Carslake Community Center is one of four senior nutrition sites in Burlington County
Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Dec. 14 to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center, according to a press release through Burlington County.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 7-13, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 7-13, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Jersey Central Power & Light crews equipped for strong winds In Union Beach
JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig says they have increased their staff and gathered all their equipment in preparation for whatever the weather has in store.
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
mercerme.com
Pennington Borough Council faces challenges with resignations, closing of First Aid squad, and pedestrian safety
Mayor Jim Davy announced at the December 5 Borough Council meeting that member Ken Gross has resigned effective December 31, 2022. Davy expressed the he was sorry to see Gross leave the Council but stated, “I understand your concerns.”. Two Borough employees EMS staff also have resigned effective December...
Monmouth Medical Center Takes Ownership of Former Fort Monmouth Property in Tinton Falls
December 20, 2022 LONG BRANCH, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Monmouth Medical Center (MMC), an RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) facility, has officially purchased the former…
Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Dec. 21
Tinton Falls Borough Council members have authorized a decrease in the contract for improvements at one of the borough’s parks. During a meeting on Dec. 6, council members passed a resolution which authorizes a $19,372 decrease in the contract with Precise Construction Inc. for the Sycamore Park improvement project. The initial contract for the park improvements totaled $1.149 million. After two change orders, the contract now totals $1.15 million.
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road
JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0