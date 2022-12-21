Mayor-elect Phillip D. Jones is in Washington, D.C. today at the invitation of the White House to meet with senior leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss working with the White House on key issues such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other domestic priorities for cities such as public safety and affordable housing. Mayor-elect Jones is one of only 13 newly-elected mayors from across the country selected to attend.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO