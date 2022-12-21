Read full article on original website
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
HRT January 2023 Service Changes
Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe. Route 24 will provide service to Summit Pointe. The weekday span will end at 7:25 p.m. and the Saturday span will at 8:22 p.m.
City Operating Schedules for Upcoming Holidays
CHESAPEAKE – Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. The revised hours are as follows:. City Offices. CLOSED Friday, December 23. CLOSED Monday, December 26. CLOSED Monday, January 2. Courts. CLOSING at noon Thursday,...
2023-24 Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission Grants Now Open
The Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission (AHC) is pleased to announce its annual Project Grant program is now accepting applications. The grants are open to non-profit organizations whose missions include providing arts, humanities, history or cultural programming and services, and provide programming in Virginia Beach. Project Grant awards cover...
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
MAYOR-ELECT PHILLIP JONES INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE
Mayor-elect Phillip D. Jones is in Washington, D.C. today at the invitation of the White House to meet with senior leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss working with the White House on key issues such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other domestic priorities for cities such as public safety and affordable housing. Mayor-elect Jones is one of only 13 newly-elected mayors from across the country selected to attend.
