Community comes together through Festival of Trees

This year’s 37th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Festival of Trees & Tinsel Town Market saw wide support from the greater Robeson County area, bringing in more than 1,600 visitors, who came to view the parade of beautiful, uniquely-themed decorated trees, wreaths and garlands as well as the offerings of more than 65 local vendors and craftsman.

The Festival of Trees was part of UNC Health Southeastern’s Holiday Fest and this year coincided with the Lumberton Christmas Parade.

The Festival of Trees has been a long-standing holiday tradition for many in Robeson County.

“We were excited to return to the former JCPenney Building in Biggs Park Mall where our talented and generous decorators and donors offered their time, talents and goods so that this annual event would be possible and have the longevity it has amassed,” according to prepared press statement.

Multiple food vendors were featured at the main entrance and the Tinsel Town Market offered a large variety of unique holiday gift items, jewelry, décor, wreaths, holiday photos, delicious hand-baked items, Southern Supreme Fruitcakes and other holiday baked goods.

It was certainly an event that brought joy and happiness to the start of the holiday season.

“While the Festival of Trees lasted only a couple of days, the spirit of this holiday tradition continues all year long in the hearts of those who participated,” UNC Health Southeastern officials stated.

“The trees were beautiful, and the event was a delight, but the support it helps provide our patients and community is what makes this event so special to so many,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director.

This year’s event proceeds will support and enhance the quality of service for the long-term care and hospice patients at UNC Health Southeastern, officials stated.