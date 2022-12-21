ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has notified the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation that it will be implementing step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program. This step means that TVA will start conducting rolling blackouts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
FLORENCE, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility. During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement. “The work...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Pike Road holiday light show but with a twist

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Clark Griswold may have had the most impressive holiday light show ever, but did he have his own radio station to go with it? I think not. For that, you’ll have to head out to the Woodland Creek neighborhood in Pike Road and stop by Wayne Barron’s place.
PIKE ROAD, AL
WSFA

ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been looking over data to determine which roadways should get the most holiday patrols. “Crashes cause subsequent crashes, so that’s why we have that increased presence, and we’ve seen a...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Former Kansas state lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Former Kansas state lawmaker Michael Capps, 44, was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief, KWCH reports. A jury found Capps guilty of three counts of making false statements to apply for loans, one...
KANSAS STATE

