$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has notified the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation that it will be implementing step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program. This step means that TVA will start conducting rolling blackouts.
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility. During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement. “The work...
Department of Agriculture and Industries grants entry from the North Pole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Santa has been authorized by the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries to deliver packages in Alabama on Christmas Eve. State veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate have received an entry permit from the North Pole for a team of nine...
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
Pike Road holiday light show but with a twist
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Clark Griswold may have had the most impressive holiday light show ever, but did he have his own radio station to go with it? I think not. For that, you’ll have to head out to the Woodland Creek neighborhood in Pike Road and stop by Wayne Barron’s place.
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been looking over data to determine which roadways should get the most holiday patrols. “Crashes cause subsequent crashes, so that’s why we have that increased presence, and we’ve seen a...
Former Kansas state lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Former Kansas state lawmaker Michael Capps, 44, was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief, KWCH reports. A jury found Capps guilty of three counts of making false statements to apply for loans, one...
Sketch the Sky winner Dec. 23: Reece Blackburn
So how much longer will these temps + the wind stick around?. First Alert: Cold front pushes across Alabama tonight, winds increase & temperatures will plummet.
