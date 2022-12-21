ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

The California Franchise Tax Board Causes A Nightmare For A Former Santa Clarita Motorcycle Accident Victim

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwaqN_0jqIqJf700

We’ve heard horror stories about experiences with the California Franchise Tax Board. Here’s one that hits home to Santa Clarita, but has a happy ending thanks to California State Senator, Scott Wilk, and his staff.

On December 24, 2010, former Santa Clarita resident, Steven Rosenfeld was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and unable to walk or use his left hand or make decisions for himself. At the time Steven was 30 years old, married and owned his own home in Santa Clarita.

Steven’s parents, Lee & Sally Rosenfeld were also Santa Clarita residents at the time of Steven’s accident. Lee Rosenfeld is a retired Supervisor for LAPD Motor Transport Division. The Rosenfelds moved from Santa Clarita to Prescott, Arizona five years after Steven’s accident because Arizona provided better State financed medical care than California. They placed Steven in a special rehab/assisted living residential home outside of Phoenix.

Several years later the California Franchise Tax Board went after Steven for income taxes for 2011, 2012 and 2013, even though Steven was clearly disabled and unable to work.

Steven’s accountant spoke on several occasions with a woman named Consuela at the California Franchise Tax Board. Consuela insisted that since Steven’s mortgage was paid, as verified by a 1098 mortgage interest statement, he must be receiving an income. Even though the interest statement had both Steven’s name and his father-in-law’s name on the statement.

Steven’s accountant provided documentation that Steven’s father-in-law paid for Steven’s mortgage. His accountant provided the FTB (Franchise Tax Board) with information proving Steven’s father-in-law took the mortgage interest deduction on Steven’s Santa Clarita house. The accountant requested the FTB review the father-in-law’s taxes for all years questioned and they would see the mortgage was paid by the relative and co-owner.

The dispute had been dragging on for 5 years.

The Franchise Tax Board refused to review the father-in-law’s taxes, which would have substantiated Steven did not pay the mortgage, and instead demanded that Steven show proof of no income for those years. Steven didn’t file taxes for those years because he had no income, so he was in a classic “Catch 22:” How could he prove he had no income?

Steven’s accountant reached out to a high-profile Arizona Tax Attorney. The attorney said he deals with tax issues in 49 States, but he won’t touch California because they are so “expletive deleted” up.

The California Franchise Tax Board said it would turn over Steven’s case to collections. If they did, Steven’s SS benefits that subsidize his care, housing, food & health care would be in jeopardy.

KHTS reached out to California Franchise Tax Board’s Communications Services Bureau, Daryl Lee , for an explanation. Four weeks later, Daryl Lee has still not responded.

Earlier this month,we shared a draft of this story with Senator Scott Wilk . He and his team immediately reached out to the Franchise Tax Board. Within days, the FTD agreed to drop the case and mailed a letter stating so.  This happy ending only came about from the diligent action of Senator Wilk and his staff. It’s a classic example of government bureaucracy following an “Orwellian” script.

If you live in the Santa Clarita Valley and are experiencing a similar nightmare, please email KHTS at newstip@hometownstation.com .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jqIqJf700

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained

A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KCRA.com

'I found something rewarding in each of the ranks': CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray reflects on career as she prepares for retirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray will soon hang up her hat after leading one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation. Ray was appointed during an unprecedented time in our nation’s history. It was November 2020, there were violent protests at the Capitol, wildfires burning across California and the world was in the middle of a pandemic and national emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Pickleball Comes To Santa Clarita

Pickleball is booming in Santa Clarita! This phenomenally popular sport has taken the US by storm in the last few years, and Santa Clarita is no exception. The city now offers plenty of pickleball playing—see here for a full list of pickleball courts in Santa Clarita. Pickleball, a perfectly...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
goldrushcam.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE Celebrate the Passage of the Age Adjustment Act as a Victory for Economic Empowerment for People with Disabilities

December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the. ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Arrested, One At Large After Macy’s Robbery

One suspect was arrested and another remains at large after a robbery at Macy’s in Santa Clarita Thursday night. At around 8 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a robbery at Macy’s on McBean Parkway at the Westfield Valencia Mall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. There were ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WGAU

US: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Federal agents took a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the insurrection after an hourslong standoff Thursday, authorities said. Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
476
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy