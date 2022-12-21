The California Franchise Tax Board Causes A Nightmare For A Former Santa Clarita Motorcycle Accident Victim

We’ve heard horror stories about experiences with the California Franchise Tax Board. Here’s one that hits home to Santa Clarita, but has a happy ending thanks to California State Senator, Scott Wilk, and his staff.

On December 24, 2010, former Santa Clarita resident, Steven Rosenfeld was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and unable to walk or use his left hand or make decisions for himself. At the time Steven was 30 years old, married and owned his own home in Santa Clarita.

Steven’s parents, Lee & Sally Rosenfeld were also Santa Clarita residents at the time of Steven’s accident. Lee Rosenfeld is a retired Supervisor for LAPD Motor Transport Division. The Rosenfelds moved from Santa Clarita to Prescott, Arizona five years after Steven’s accident because Arizona provided better State financed medical care than California. They placed Steven in a special rehab/assisted living residential home outside of Phoenix.

Several years later the California Franchise Tax Board went after Steven for income taxes for 2011, 2012 and 2013, even though Steven was clearly disabled and unable to work.

Steven’s accountant spoke on several occasions with a woman named Consuela at the California Franchise Tax Board. Consuela insisted that since Steven’s mortgage was paid, as verified by a 1098 mortgage interest statement, he must be receiving an income. Even though the interest statement had both Steven’s name and his father-in-law’s name on the statement.

Steven’s accountant provided documentation that Steven’s father-in-law paid for Steven’s mortgage. His accountant provided the FTB (Franchise Tax Board) with information proving Steven’s father-in-law took the mortgage interest deduction on Steven’s Santa Clarita house. The accountant requested the FTB review the father-in-law’s taxes for all years questioned and they would see the mortgage was paid by the relative and co-owner.

The dispute had been dragging on for 5 years.

The Franchise Tax Board refused to review the father-in-law’s taxes, which would have substantiated Steven did not pay the mortgage, and instead demanded that Steven show proof of no income for those years. Steven didn’t file taxes for those years because he had no income, so he was in a classic “Catch 22:” How could he prove he had no income?

Steven’s accountant reached out to a high-profile Arizona Tax Attorney. The attorney said he deals with tax issues in 49 States, but he won’t touch California because they are so “expletive deleted” up.

The California Franchise Tax Board said it would turn over Steven’s case to collections. If they did, Steven’s SS benefits that subsidize his care, housing, food & health care would be in jeopardy.

KHTS reached out to California Franchise Tax Board’s Communications Services Bureau, Daryl Lee , for an explanation. Four weeks later, Daryl Lee has still not responded.

Earlier this month,we shared a draft of this story with Senator Scott Wilk . He and his team immediately reached out to the Franchise Tax Board. Within days, the FTD agreed to drop the case and mailed a letter stating so. This happy ending only came about from the diligent action of Senator Wilk and his staff. It’s a classic example of government bureaucracy following an “Orwellian” script.

If you live in the Santa Clarita Valley and are experiencing a similar nightmare, please email KHTS at newstip@hometownstation.com .

