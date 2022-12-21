Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.
SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
times-advocate.com
Four teens arrested for murder
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
12 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint
Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Woman killed in SR-163 crash identified
Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163.
Man shot, killed by police officer in Chula Vista identified
A man who was killed Sunday as the result of an officer-involved shooting has been identified by authorities.
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A 71-year-old cyclist died Saturday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Valley Center, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol: Fatality reported in SR-94 crash
The crash was initially reported at 8:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. All lanes of the westbound highway were closed near the College Avenue offramp.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD
Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
kusi.com
Babysitter hired online allegedly molests at least three children
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old Poway man has been arrested for allegedly molesting three boys he was hired to babysit, police said today. Zayne St. Julien was arrested Tuesday as he was exiting an airplane at the San Diego International Airport, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
Vista family loses home after Christmas tree fire
As families rush together to cook and spend time together for the Christmas weekend, firefighters have some warnings.
Poway man accused of molesting 3 boys he babysat pleads not guilty
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child.
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash
A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Man in Otay Mesa jail saved from overdose with naloxone kit
An incarcerated man was saved from an overdose in an Otay Mesa jail after another incarcerated individual administered lifesaving medication, San Diego County Sheriffs said Wednesday.
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Babysitter Who Connected with Families Online Pleads Not Guilty to Molestation Charges
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. Zayne St. Julien, 22, was arrested Tuesday as he was exiting an airplane at San Diego International Airport, according to police. St. Julien is...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 2