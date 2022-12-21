ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

How to protect your plants from freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the coldest air in years on the way to Northeast Florida, horticultural experts are ringing the alarm about protecting your plants from the freeze. The brunt of the bitter cold will arrive Friday evening, but now is the time to take action. If you’ve got...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

TOPEKA, Kan. – The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly...
KANSAS STATE

