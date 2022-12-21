Read full article on original website
Bluffton News-Banner
County highway department fights to fill its open positions
During the county’s final meetings of 2022, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar reiterated a present theme of the year — the department’s need to offer competitive wages. Bonar noted his department had retained a budget surplus of $760,000 for 2022 from operating conservatively. Assuming this surplus would exist in the coming year, Bonar asked that the county consider using part of it for employee raises.
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
indianapublicradio.org
Grant County judge appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals
A Grant County judge has been named to be the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy will head to the second-highest state court. Kenworthy was appointed to serve as judge in Grant County in 2010....
WOWO News
Update Issued By City of Fort Wayne Officials Regarding Snow Removal And Solid Waste Pick Up
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have issued an update regarding trash & recycling collection for today, as well as an update on road treatments. According to a release from the City of Fort Wayne Public Works division, The City of Fort Wayne Street Department in the process of plowing and applying treated sand for traction to the City’s main roads.
WANE-TV
Allen County prosecutor receives Sagamore of the Wabash award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award. The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WANE-TV
Allen County Jail drug program proving a success
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger likes to compare inmates’ choices to chess, a game often played in jail to pass the time. It’s one of the ways Hershberger makes the hard work in the jail’s JCAP program more relatable. The Jail...
WANE-TV
GXO Logistics announces closure of Fort Wayne facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GXO Logistics filed an Indiana WARN notice informing the state a company facility in Fort Wayne will soon be permanently shut down. The facility, which goes by the name XPO Logistics, is located on Bluffton Road and employs 85 people. The notice...
WANE-TV
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Ohio Level 2 Road Advisory
Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers has issued a Level 2 Road Advisory for Paulding County. This advisory means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and most roadways could be icy. Only those individuals who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways. Sheriff Landers...
wfft.com
Arp wants to see unedited video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, citing threats against officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp says Mayor Tom Henry's behavior during his September drunk driving arrest was inappropriate and that the council should review all of the unedited body camera video. "Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially...
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
This Overlooked Midwest City Is Full of Hidden Treasures
The world’s greatest architect was dead, but nobody knew that this bedraggled man on the floor of the men’s room at Penn Station was the Louis Kahn. Nearly 50 years before, Antonio Gaudí died because his beggar-like appearance meant bystanders did nothing when the 73-year-old was hit by a tram, leading to a delay in care that likely killed him. Now, it would be two whole days after 73-year-old Kahn’s collapse on Sunday March 17, 1974 until his body—scarred, rough after nearly 24 hours of flying, and in rumpled clothes—would be properly identified in the morgue. When Kahn’s briefcase was...
WANE-TV
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
wfft.com
Noble County issues travel watch, advises people to avoid U.S. 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has changed their travel advisory to a watch (orange). Only essential travel is recommended. Essential travel includes to and from work and emergency situations. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. People are directed to avoid...
WOWO News
PRMC opens final unit of new medical tower
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced the opening of its new medical tower, expanding capacity of the hospital by a total of 142 beds. Construction began on the South Tower in May of 2018. The sixth floor opened in Aug. 2020 as construction was expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 168,000-square-foot addition has six patient floors and a lower level. The 22-bed unit expands the Parkview system’s total bed capacity to more than 250 beds.
