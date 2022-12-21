Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
IGN
Melatonin - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Melatonin is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam. Watch the chill launch trailer for this rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Melatonin uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and colorful music.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
IGN
Kojima Productions Phase 2 - Studio Tour Images
The new life-sized Ludens statue that serves as Kojima Productions' mascot. Photo credit: Daniel Robson.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
IGN
How to Get the Magic Pot DMW Summon
There are a few select enemies in Crisis Core that you can recruit as allies and add them to the DMW. One of the most significant enemies is the Magic Pot. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to find and unlock the Magic Pot DMW summon. You'll need to in order to get the whole Genji Armor Set!
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
IGN
Hyper Gunsport - Official Launch Trailer
Hyper Gunsport is available now on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and it is coming soon to PlayStation. Watch the launch trailer for Hyper Gunsport to meet the teams and learn more about this arcade action game featuring fighting game vibes. At its core, Hyper Gunsport is a cooperative competitive...
IGN
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
ComicBook
Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7
What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.
IGN
Steam Winter Sale 2022 Live Now With Exciting Offers on Titles Like God of War, Elden Ring and More
The 2022 Holiday season continues to bear gifts for PC gamers around the world. After sales from Microsoft, Sony, GOG.com, IndieGala and more, Steam has just kicked off its' Winter Sale 2022. From December 22, fans will be able to explore multiple deals and discounts on their favorite PC titles....
IGN
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
Netflix, Disney and Apple TV prices jump. How to save a bundle on your streaming services
Since October, ad-free Disney+, Sling TV's base rate and Apple TV+ have all raised prices. This is how can you save a bundle on your streaming bundle.
IGN
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
