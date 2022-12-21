Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia winds bring down trees, take out power | Outage statuses and how to check them
ATLANTA — As the cold came in early Friday morning, it arrived with strong winds that resulted in a lot of downed trees and power outages. That's leaving thousands in metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the position of fighting off the bitter cold - with warnings in effect for sub-zero wind chills - without any heat.
WEATHER UPDATE: Companies still working to restore power amid arctic blast
The long-anticipated arctic front blanketing much of the U.S. has arrived, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to North Georgia and triggering a wind chill warning in some metro Atlanta counties.
Metro Atlanta sees coldest morning in almost a decade
Metro Atlanta welcomed Christmas Eve with its coldest morning in nearly a decade on Saturday....
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
WALB 10
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system
GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
wrganews.com
Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia
Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
wufe967.com
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
Georgia police noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. In a real-life heartwarming Christmas story, Cobb County Police Department Officer Withers paid for the hotel room for the man in need with his own money as well as providing the man with a warm meal.
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
Comments / 1