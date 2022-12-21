ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

cobbcountycourier.com

Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia prepares for freezing weather

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
GEORGIA STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022

Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze

Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system

GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia

Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA

