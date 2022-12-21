Snow and cold on the way; here's what to know about totals, wind chill, warming centers

The season's first major winter storm will land in Springfield and central Illinois bringing snow and dangerously bitter temperatures. The city has opened warming centers and crews have started prepping roadways.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a winter storm watch for much of central Illinois, including Sangamon County, beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. The storm is likely to bring significant snowfall, high winds and brutally cold temperatures, with wind chills expected to drop near -30 degrees.

The combination of snow and winds could also provide for "blizzard-like" conditions that will make it difficult to get around many areas of the city.

How much snow will we get?

Projections from the NWS call for about 2-4 inches of snow in Springfield, a measure matched in much of central Illinois.

Jacksonville is forecast to get 3-4 inches of snow, with 2-3 inches of snow estimated for Litchfield.

Snowfall should begin Thursday morning west of Interstate 55 and move eastward as the day goes on. While it will taper off that evening, high winds will provide for blowing snow well into the weekend.

As for Springfield , the day will begin with a rain/snow mix that will switch over to snow by 9 a.m. Winds will pick up with gusts reaching as high as 38 mph that evening. The winds will go even higher on Friday with gusts reaching 46 mph, making wind chills down even colder.

What exactly is a wind chill?

According to NWS , a wind chill is how cold a person feels when they're outside. More scientifically, it's the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold.

When winds are high, it can draw heat from the body, which makes you feel colder than the temperature. The process also can quickly lead to frostbite, as the projected temperature for Springfield Thursday night – -6 degrees – combined with the wind – 23-28 mph, gusting at 43 mph – leads to a wind chill between -20 and -30 degrees.

NWS says the combination can produce frostbite within 30 minutes.

Wind chills only come when temperatures dip below 50 degrees and wind is higher than 3 mph.

Where can I find a warming center?

The city's warming centers are set up and in full working order to support those who need shelter during the bitter cold. The sites include:

City's offices, with the east end open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and the west end open from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday. City departments are closed Friday-Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

Lincoln Library, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. The library will be closed Friday-Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

White Oaks Mall, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

The Salvation Army overflow shelter and main campus, with the main campus open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and the overflow shelter open 24 hours starting Thursday.

The Washington Street Mission, from 7:30-10 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The site will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day;

St. John's Breadline, from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and all holidays for lunch.

The city's Office of Community Relations , from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday. City Departments are closed Friday-Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

In addition, the Springfield Police Department will have officers on patrol to help get people off the streets and into the shelter.

Juan Huerta, the city's director of community relations, said that having the shelter be open all day during the storm and having the police's help in ensuring that people have a place to stay is a good thing for the city.

"It's good for the police to patrol the area, especially with all the (rail) construction going around," Huerta said. "It's good to keep an eye on the area, but the key is the safety of our citizens. The city and the Salvation Army have a place that people can go in (and) be safe because that's the key. We want people to be safe, be warm, get a meal (and) hopefully get some services and stay away from the weather because it's so cold."

Those who need help finding a warming center can call OCR at (217) 789-2270.

