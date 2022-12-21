WPIAL Basketball Week 2 spotlight

Bryce Epps – 2023 – South Allegheny High School - @bryceepps8

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

Hardworking and Passionate

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

A good player is someone who makes plays for his teammates and himself. My strengths are the way I can score being so undersized, my iq, my ability to always put in extra work

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

My hobbies are video games

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

Toughest is chemistry

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

My dad has been my coach for my whole life so I would say him.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

(1) God, (2) Family (3) School (4) Basketball (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

I have no secret talents

8. What does your daily routine look like?

My daily routine is I lift weights before school with my team, I go to school, after school I have practice and then after that I get shots up.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

Pregame routine is listening to calming music to get my mind right before the game.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

Favorite song is real spill by lil baby and musician is lil baby

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

The best pizza in western pa is pizza hut or mama pepinos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

The best chicken wings is Clancys in Dravosburg

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself playing pro ball in 10 years

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

Jeston Beatty

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

Jeston and Dashawn.

Drew Sleva – 2023 – Chartiers Valley High School - @slevadrew

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- I would say my coaches and teammates see me as a leader and someone who brings energy everyday whether it’s a practice or game

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- What makes me a good player I would definitely have to say my ability to shoot the 3 this season along with my defense and ability to see the floor.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- When I’m not playing basketball I like chilling with my friends and eating food

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Ap macro

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I would have to say my brothers Dustin and dom. They were never my real coaches but always pushed me and taught me about the game which is why I am having success this season

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- 1.

God - 2. Family - 3. School - 4. Hoops - 5. Money

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I can play the piano. I played until sophomore year

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up, go to school, practice, shoot, recovery, homework

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Pre game locker routines I got to have my locker organized and have some fruit snacks

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- I listen to YEAT before games

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Fioris

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Wiggys

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years I see myself either playing basketball or coaching in France with my brothers

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Most underrated player on the is Brendan Cruz. He does all of the dirty work and the stuff that doesn’t show on the stat sheet

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Hands down Tristan mulligan

Adam Bilinsky – 2023 – Norwin High School - @adambilinsky

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- I’d hope they would describe me as the person they always want to be around. Fun but also hardworking at the same time.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My main strengths are being able to get to the rim but also having the ability to stop and shot at any time.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to hang out with my friends and spend time with my family.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- At this time I don’t have anything crazy on my schedule but next semester I have college writing and I hear it is a struggle.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to coach Maha, but my father has been my coach my whole life and I have looked up to him all my life.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) Friends (4) Health (5) Basketball

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- Honestly I don’t have any but I can Juggle if that counts for anything.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Shower – Eat – School – Eat – Basketball – Shower – Sleep

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- The jersey goes on first and then I stretch for like 25 minutes while listening to music.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Jay Z is my go to music

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Mineo’s

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Big Shot Bobs

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- I pray to be playing somewhere professional over seas but if not teaching somewhere in Western PA

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Ryan Edwards easily. The dude can shoot the ball and is probably the best passer in the WPIAL.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Jacob Murray, the dude can crack a joke at any time.

Chandler Thimons – 2023 – Highlands High School - @Chandlerthimons

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as unselfish

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My strength would be my rebounding and passing. I think the trust my team and coaches have in me is what makes me a good player. Having the ability to push the ball up the court myself after a rebound makes our offense player at a faster pace.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like hanging out with my friends and outside of basketball play football.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- English

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- Coach Bouch has helped me out a lot during my sophomore football season and has helped me mature a lot outside of football.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) School – (2) Basketball (3) Lifting (4) College (5) Family

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I got the best singing voice on the team.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Don’t really have a daily routine just wake up for school and then practice after school. After practice go home and relax.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Get taped, stretch, and then listen to music

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Polo G

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- J&S Pizza is the best in PA

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Not much of a wing guy but I like Edwards in New Castle.

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- I want to have a job living in a nice house with a family.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Bradyn Foster, Cam Reigard, and Jordan Taveraz. All 3 of these guys work hard and have a genuine love for the game and they don’t get recognized as much as they should for what they do for our team.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Myself or Jimmy Kunst