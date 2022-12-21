Read full article on original website
Former Yankees draft pick is making history in another sport
Austin Aune isn’t done yet. The former Yankees draft pick, now 29 years old, is college football’s oldest active quarterback with one more year of NCAA eligibility. He entered the transfer portal following his junior season at the University of North Texas. Aune said a week ago that...
Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10
With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risk hire that they’re now loving
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt Blake for the first...
Mets avoid arbitration with left-handed pitcher
Pitching updates keep coming from the New York Mets. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets have reached a one-year deal with left-hander Joey Lucchesi for $1.15 million, the same amount he made in 2022. With the deal, the Mets avoid arbitration with the starter. TO BUY METS TICKETS,...
Giants sign ex-Mets slugging outfielder
Michael Conforto has finally found a landing spot, and the San Francisco Giants have at last secured a slugging outfielder. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. The Giants signed the free-agent to a two-year, $36 million deal, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Conforto sat out the 2022...
Is Mets’ blockbuster deal with Carlos Correa in jeopardy? They have ‘concerns’ over his medical condition, too
When the San Francisco Giants balked at giving free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa a long-term deal for big money because of sketchy MRIs, the Mets swooped in and negotiated a handshake agreement with Corea’s agent, Scott Boras, in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. As the Giants scrapped...
