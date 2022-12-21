Read full article on original website
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
Republicans including Jim Jordan produce their own riot report ahead of Jan. 6 committee release
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ahead of the release of a lengthy report on the findings of the the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and a group of his Republican colleagues released their own report that blamed poor preparation by law enforcement and inadequate intelligence for rioters’ ability to disrupt congressional proceedings almost two years ago.
Wagner Boss Undercuts Putin, Calls for Zelensky Tete-a-Tete in Bakhmut—ISW
Zelensky has called Bakhmut the "hottest spot on the entire frontline" in Ukraine. Putin has never visited his troops there.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire
The Admiral Kuznetsov has witnessed other mishaps, including a deadly fire in 2019 and a 70-ton crane crashing onto its flight deck in 2018.
Russian diplomat says NATO instructors must leave Ukraine before talks can start
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday that talks on security guarantees for Russia cannot take place while NATO instructors and "mercenaries" remain in Ukraine, and while Western arms supplies to the country continue.
Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.
Russia's military is easy to fool, but that makes dealing with Moscow even riskier, researchers say
"One of the biggest challenges may be preventing the Russians from deceiving themselves," a recent British think-tank report says.
Russia's top military officer says Ukraine front stable, most forces concentrated on Donetsk
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday that the frontline in Ukraine was stable, and that Russia had concentrated its forces on "completing the liberation" of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The peculiar Russian missile ‘cemetery’ in eastern Ukraine
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has a peculiar “cemetery,” one that recalls some of the worst damage done since the Russian invasion: the debris of rockets used against this town and its people. The graveyard has more than a thousand missiles, or...
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Russia Setting Conditions for 'New Most Dangerous Course of Action'—ISW
Russia is looking to create the conditions for a renewed invasion of northern Ukraine, according to the U.S.-based think tank.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Vox
America’s Trumpiest court doesn’t care if your right to a fair trial was violated
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Federal law explicitly authorizes federal...
Russia to guard against cannibalising planes for parts, minister tells Vedomosti
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites.
Russia Forced To Scale Back Missile Strikes Amid Shortage: U.K.
The British Ministry of Defense said that a "shortage of munitions" remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations.
Ukraine Asked For 100 A-10 Warthogs Just Weeks After Russia’s Invasion
USAFU.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shot down Ukraine's A-10 request saying it was impractical and the jets would be too vulnerable.
IAEA discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Thursday in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine. In Ukraine,...
