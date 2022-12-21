Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 195 Herzl Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 195 Herzl Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Wu (Woody) Chen of Infocus and developed by Yehuda Vaknin, the structure yields eight residences with a cellar and penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
How did 116,000 rent-stabilized units vanish?
There’s a mystery afoot in New York City’s rental market, where the count of rent-stabilized units fell by 12 percent without explanation. There were 858,000 rent-regulated units registered with the state’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal as of November, down from 974,000 when the seminal Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act was passed in 2019, The City reported.
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
therealdeal.com
Short-term rental company sued for $1.5M in unpaid rent
A Miami-based short term rental company and its CEO are being sued for more than a million dollars after allegedly skipping out on rent at apartments across New York City. Landlords filed seven complaints Tuesday against LuxUrban Hotels, which until last month was known as CorpHousing Group, and its CEO Brian Ferdinand for about $1.5 million in unpaid rent and other expenses stemming from 20 units that the firm allegedly rented in Manhattan and northern Brooklyn.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
6sqft
Lottery opens for 45 mixed-income rentals a block from Green-Wood Cemetery, from $1,473/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 45 mixed-income units at a new residential development in Brooklyn. Located at 875 4th Avenue in Greenwood, the luxury rental rises eight stories and has 150 apartments. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $53,863 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five people, can apply for the apartments, priced from $1,473/month studios to $2,975/month two bedrooms.
Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan luxury market took terrible turn in 2022
Manhattan’s luxury market had a Jekyll-and-Hyde year, and unfortunately for sellers and agents, it is still in the Mr. Hyde stage. During the first half of 2022, sellers rode momentum from last year, when low interest rates and pandemic effects sparked a home-buying boom: Buyers signed 836 contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more.
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
therealdeal.com
City asks industry to pitch space for migrant centers
City Hall is calling on the real estate industry to help house the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City. The Economic Development Corporation on Thursday released a request for proposals for space to temporarily house migrants. The RFP casts a wide net, calling on developers to pitch space that can “accommodate congregate-style housing,” such as industrial space, but does not rule out hotel, office and residential space.
therealdeal.com
Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
A massive waterfront development that will bring 1,200 residential units to Edgewater secured its first phase of financing. Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group, and Equity Resource Investments obtained a $50 million pre-development loan from Northwind Group for their contested New Jersey project at the site of a former Hess oil refinery.
therealdeal.com
Mapping luxury condos with the most unsold units in New York
During the pandemic, it seemed like every week there was another $50 million condo sale, but the market has cooled off in recent months, and an analysis of public data shows that some top tier projects still have large amounts of unsold inventory. Before we dig in, let’s set the...
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
therealdeal.com
Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
therealdeal.com
Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
A Williamsburg apartment building could become the city’s first residential property to host a lithium ion storage battery on its rooftop — much to its tenants’ dismay. MicroGrid Networks has spent two years trying to put 2.5 megawatts on the roof of 315 Berry Street, the New York Post reported. It has the support of the seven-story, 49-unit building’s landlord, Richard Herbst, though financial terms of their arrangement are unclear.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
