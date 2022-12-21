ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in the Upstate drop ahead of the Holidays

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

As South Carolinians continue to feel the impact of inflation, there's some relief to be found at the pump. According to Triple-A gas prices across the state are currently the lowest they have been in the last 6 months.

The current average cost per gallon statewide is at 2.80 , which is down considerably from the record high average of 4.60 per gallon back in June. In the Upstate, Anderson County has the lowest current average at 2.63. Oconee County is next at 2.64 per gallon and Pickens is 3rd at 2.68. The average cost in Greenville County is 2.76 and 2.81 in Spartanburg County.

The drop in price at the pump is a welcomed sight for the holidays, as an estimated 1.5 million people will be traveling in and around the state this week.

