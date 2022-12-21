ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Do you know these men? Visalia police searching for persons of interest in Green Olive shooting

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyARV_0jqIodKv00

Nearly two weeks have passed since a 41-year-old Visalia man was shot and killed at the Green Olive bar and no arrests have been made.

Police might be a step closer to catching the killer, however they need your help.

Photos of four people who may be linked to the deadly shooting were released by investigators on Tuesday. Detectives also believe the people of interest were driving a white Fork pickup.

The photos taken from surveillance video were shared on social media.

"During the homicide investigation at the Green Olive, it was learned that several patrons who may have been witnesses, had left the scene prior to the arrival of the Visalia Police Department," police said in a social media post. "We are asking that any witnesses please come forward to the Visalia Police Department with any information they may have regarding the incident."

The death came after a fight broke out at The Green Olive, a bar located along East Mineral King Avenue.

The bouncer, David Luna, was trying to break up a fight around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. The shooter opened fire in the crowded bar and the bouncer was struck. He died at the scene. A second person was shot but drove to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses said multiple shots were fired, but an exact number wasn't known because of the chaos that ensued the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Navo at 713-4234. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 713-4738.

Comments / 1

Related
thesungazette.com

VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies

VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver

December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Suspects Identified in Fresno Smoke Shop Gang Ambush Murder

Fresno police detectives are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two suspects believed responsible for a gang ambush homicide at a busy strip mall last week. The suspects are Tishawn Thorton, 20, and Sircharles Bradshaw, 16. Arrest warrants for murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Robbery Suspect of Johnny Quick Convenience Store in Fresno (With Video)

December 21, 2022 - On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12:01 A.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of an armed commercial robbery of the Johnny Quick located at 7505 N. Willow Avenue. The suspect entered the location and simulated he had a firearm while demanding money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man dead after police chase, officer involved shooting on Hwy 198

On Dec. 17 at 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff Office received a domestic violence call involving a firearm. The call came from a home located in Ivanhoe, Calif., where the victim on the other line stated her boyfriend had choked her and held a gun to her head. The call resulted in a police chase that ultimately led to an officer involved shooting on Highway 198 and Road 196.
IVANHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Woodlake officer-involved shooting

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department. According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the […]
WOODLAKE, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
827
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy